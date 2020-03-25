🔥Woman killed in 'completely random' knife attack in street🔥

A woman murdered in an east London street was attacked from behind in a “completely random” stranger attack, police said today.

Shadika Mohsin Patel, 40, suffered multiple knife wounds in Altmore Avenue, near the junction with Barking Road, East Ham, at about 12.45am on Thursday. She died in hospital.

Detectives released CCTV of a man they want to identify.

The “dangerous offender” was black, around 5ft 9in and aged between 20 and 35, but possibly older.

A man police want to identify (PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Wrigley said: “The man attempted to engage her in conversation. They weren’t too close and there wasn’t an interaction or an argument.

:She didn’t appear to be frightened. As she walked away, he ran at her from behind in a completely unprovoked violent attack.

“It’s a strange incident and appears to be completely random. If anyone recognises him or has seen him, they need to contact us without delay.

“It really is concerning what has gone on. Officers have been working flat out to find him.”

Stabbed: victim Shadika Mohsin Patel

The suspect ran across Barking Road and down Didsbury Close, leading to Melbourne Road.

Ms Patel, who is not known to have been involved in crime, “posed no threat to anybody”, DCI Wrigley said. She had two teenage sons and lived alone in nearby Plaistow.

Anyone who sees the suspect should dial 999. Those with information can call police on 020 8345 3715 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111