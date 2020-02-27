🔥Woman in Japan tests positive for coronavirus for second time after recovering last month🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A woman working as a tour-bus guide in Japan has tested positive for coronavirus for a second time, officials have said.

She is the first known person in the country to test positive twice amid growing concerns about the spread of Covid-19.

It comes as the number of cases in Japan rose to more than 190 by Thursday from around 170 the day before.

The more than 190 cases are separate from 704 reported from an outbreak on the Diamond Princess cruise liner that was quarantined off Tokyo earlier this month.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Local media reported another death from coronavirus in the hard-hit northern Hokkaido prefecture, bringing the total number of people who have died to eight, including four from the ship.

The woman, a resident of Osaka in her 40s, tested positive on Wednesday, after developing a sore throat and chest pains, Osaka’s regional government said in a statement.

She first tested positive in late January and was discharged from hospital after recovering on February 1, it added.

An employee of a fortune-telling shop wearing a face mask as he waits for customers in the Chinatown district in Yokohama

Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said in parliament the central government would need to review patient lists and keep tabs on the condition of those previously discharged.

Meanwhile health experts analysed the implications of testing positive for the virus after an initial recovery.

“Once you have the infection, it could remain dormant and with minimal symptoms, and then you can get an exacerbation if it finds its way into the lungs,” said Philip Tierno Jr., Professor of Microbiology and Pathology at NYU School of Medicine.

Though a first known case for Japan, second positive tests have been reported in China, where the disease originated late last year.

The outbreak has spread rapidly and widely, infecting about 80,000 people globally and killing nearly 2,800, the vast majority in mainland China.

Tokyo has urged big gatherings and sports events be scrapped or curtailed for two weeks to contain the virus while pledging the 2020 Olympic Games will go ahead in the city.

People wearing protective face masks, following an outbreak of the coronavirus

Meanwhile the number of new coronavirus infections inside China – the source of the outbreak – was for the first time overtaken by fresh cases elsewhere on Wednesday.

Italy and Iran have emerged as new epicenters of the rapidly spreading illness.

Italy has reported more than 400 cases, centered on the industrial heartlands of Lombardy and Veneto.

While Iran has reported only 141 cases, epidemiologists say the death rate of around 2% seen elsewhere suggest that the true number of cases must be many times higher.

China said the number of new deaths stood at 29 on Thursday, the lowest daily rate since Jan. 28 and reported 433 new cases, against 406 on Wednesday.