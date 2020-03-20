Woman in her 60s is St. Louis County’s first COVID-19 death

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page provides an update on local coronavirus cases during a press conference at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Monday, March 9, 2020. Page reinforced that washing your hands is one of the best options to avoid becoming sick. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Colter Peterson

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A woman in her 60s who was diagnosed with the coronavirus has become the first person in St. Louis County to die from the disease, officials said Friday.She was diagnosed with the coronavirus this week and was hospitalized when she died Friday, county Executive Sam Page said during a news conference. The woman had underlying health issues at the time she contracted the virus.Her death is at least the third in Missouri related to COVID-19.It wasn’t clear whether the unidentified woman had recently traveled or if she was exposed locally, officials said.”As this virus spreads, we knew this day would come,” Page said as he called for people to continue social distancing. “As days turn into weeks the coronavirus will affect us all.”

