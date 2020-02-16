Woman found dead behind dumpster in Greater Ville

ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead Saturday morning behind a dumpster in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to St. Louis police.A homicide investigation is underway. No further details were released as of Saturday afternoon.

Colleen Schrappen

Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.

