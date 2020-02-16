🔥Woman found dead behind dumpster in Greater Ville🔥
Woman found dead behind dumpster in Greater Ville
ST. LOUIS — A woman was found dead Saturday morning behind a dumpster in the 4000 block of Labadie Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood, according to St. Louis police.A homicide investigation is underway. No further details were released as of Saturday afternoon.
Colleen Schrappen
Colleen Schrappen is a reporter at the Post-Dispatch.
Author twitter
Author email
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Please log in to use this feature
Log In