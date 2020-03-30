🔥Woman found bludgeoned to death in grounds of church🔥

Detectives are investigating the “shocking” murder of a woman found bludgeoned to death in a churchyard in east London.

The body was of Kelly Stewart, 41, was found in the grounds of Memorial Community Church in Barking Road, Plaistow, at about 3pm on Thursday.

She had died of severe head injuries when she was attacked around 14 hours earlier.

Paramedics declared Ms Stewart dead at the Baptist church, which has suspended all services due to coronavirus.

A post-mortem examination the next day gave the cause of death as impact injuries to the head. Officers believe she was attacked between 12.45am and 1.45am on March 26. There have been no arrests.

Ms Stewart was of no fixed address at the time of her death, but was from Newham. Her next of kin have been informed.

Detective Inspector Darren Jones, leading the investigation, said: “We are working hard to establish exactly what happened to Kelly, and we must keep an open mind as to any motive.”

North East area borough commander Richard Tucker said: “This is a shocking incident but I want residents to know that a team of specialist officers are working tirelessly to identify and apprehend whoever is responsible.”

Anyone with information was asked to call police on 020 8345 1570.