🔥Woman fighting for life after being seriously injured during attack at property in north London🔥

A woman is fighting for her life after sustaining serious injuries during an attack at a house in north London.

Police were called just after 6.30pm on Saturday, 21 March, to a critically injured woman at an address in Penniwell Close, Edgware.

A woman, aged in her 50s, was taken to hospital where her condition is critical.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man is known to the injured woman.

Anyone with information that may assist police is asked to call 101 reference 5353/mar21. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.