🔥Woman dead and man fighting for his life after shooting in quiet Somerset village🔥

A woman has died and a man has been left with serious injuries after a shooting in a quiet village in Somerset.

Emergency services rushed to the scene in Winsford, on Exmoor, at lunchtime on Sunday after gunshots were reported.

When they arrived they found the woman seriously injured. Paramedics battled to save her but she died at the scene.

Police said a man found at the scene with substantial injuries has been arrested, and that he is fighting for his life having been flown by helicopter to hospital.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: “The area remains cordoned off by police officers, who are providing reassurance and support to people in the area.

“Crime scene investigators are carrying out a detailed examination of the scene.

“Inquiries into the incident – which is believed to be self-contained – are continuing as officers piece together exactly what happened.”

Information can be reported to 101 with reference number 5220043924.