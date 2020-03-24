🔥Woman charged with murder after fatal crash in west London🔥

A woman has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a man was hit by a car and killed in west London.

Met Police were called to Salisbury Street, Action, after a 54-year-old man died in a car crash on Sunday at around 12.50pm.

Following the incident, the driver left the car and attacked a second man, who was not seriously injured, police said. 

Rhian Beresford, 28, was charged with murder and attempted murder on Tuesday, a Met Police spokesman said.

She s being held in custody and will appear at Ealing Magistrates’ Court later on Tuesday.

Homicide detectives from the Specialist Crime unit continue to investigate.

