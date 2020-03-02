Woman arrested at Franklin County jail after attempting to smuggle drugs to son

UNION — A Sullivan woman was arrested after she tried to smuggle drugs to her son in jail, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.A deputy at the Franklin County Adult Detention Facility on Saturday was inspecting the T-shirts and socks the 54-year-old woman dropped off for her son, and found the seams on the socks had been altered.The deputy discovered “small hard crystals” in the clothing that authorities believe was methamphetamine, according to a statement posted to the office’s Facebook page.The woman was arrested and sheriff’s officials said they are withholding her name until charges are filed.There are about 132 inmates at the detention center who are overseen by 32 full-time deputies.

