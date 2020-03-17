Woman and son, 3, killed in Belleville house fire

A piece of burned furniture lays on the front lawn of a home where a 25-year-old woman and her 3-year-old son were pulled unconscious and not breathing from a burning home in the 4100 block of Memorial Drive in Belleville on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Fire Chief Tom Pour later said the woman and child died from their injuries. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

David Carson

UPDATED at 12: 15 p.m. Tuesday with the deaths of the two victims: BELLEVILLE — A 25-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son died Tuesday after they were pulled from a burning home in the 4100 block of Memorial Drive, Belleville fire Chief Tom Pour said.The woman and her son were unconscious and not breathing when firefighters found them, Pour said.Firefighters responded just before 2 a.m. and found flames coming from most of the home’s doors and windows. The mother of the 25-year-old woman managed to escape and went to neighbors for help. “The smoke was too thick,” Pour said. “She thought they were right behind her coming out of the house because she could hear them, but she couldn’t find them in the smoke.”Firefighters pulled the woman and child from the home and performed CPR on them, then transported them to Memorial Hospital just two blocks away, Pour said. Investigators don’t yet know the cause of the fire, but Pour said it appears to have started in the back of the house, near the kitchen.The blaze turned into a two-alarm fire, with Northwest SCC Fire Department assisting the Belleville Fire Department.

