🔥Woman and son, 3, injured in Belleville house fire🔥

BELLEVILLE — A 25-year-old mother and her 3-year-old son were unconscious and not breathing when they were pulled from a burning home in the 4100 block of Memorial Drive early Tuesday morning, Belleville Fire Chief Tom Pour said.Firefighters responded to the fire just before 2 a.m. and found flames coming from most of the home’s doors and windows. The mother of the 25-year-old woman managed to escape and went to neighbors for help. “The smoke was too thick,” Pour said. “She thought they were right behind her coming out of the house because she could hear them, but she couldn’t find them in the smoke.”Firefighters pulled the woman and toddler from the home and performed CPR on them, then transported them to Memorial Hospital just two blocks away, Pour said. Their conditions were not immediately available. Investigators don’t yet know the cause of the fire, but Pour said it appears to have started in the back of the house, near the kitchen.The blaze turned into a two-alarm fire, with Northwest SCC Fire Department assisting the Belleville Fire Department.