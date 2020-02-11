Woman accused of murdering shopper at St. Louis County Family Dollar to stay in mental hospital

CLAYTON — A judge has accepted findings by state psychologists that a Tennessee woman lacks the mental competency to proceed to trial in a fatal stabbing inside a Family Dollar store in November 2018.

Cameka Cathey, of Memphis, was charged with murder after police say she grabbed knives off a shelf at a Breckenridge Hills Family Dollar store and attacked a customer.

Circuit Judge John Borbonus signed orders in three pending criminal cases against Cameka Cathey for up to six months while mental health examiners assess the woman’s competency. She was found mentally incompetent for trial in July and committed to Fulton State Hospital.According to court documents, state psychologists believe Cathey is currently mentally unfit to proceed to trial but “is likely to regain competency in the reasonably foreseeable future.” The state health department asked a judge to keep Cathey hospitalized for at least 180 days more to assess her mental health.Cathey, 35, of Memphis, is accused of murdering Marybeth Gaeng on Nov. 27, 2018, inside the Family Dollar Store at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road in Breckenridge Hills. Cathey also faces charges of fleeing St. Ann police and stealing a car from a Breckenridge Hills auto shop a few days before the killing. She had been arrested for those crimes but released before the murder of Gaeng.Police have said Cathey and Gaeng, 65, were strangers, and that Cathey grabbed two knives from a store shelf before stabbing Gaeng in the head. Gaeng worked at The Gathering Clayton church as a kids’ nursery specialist.

Marybeth Gaeng, 65, was stabbed to death in a Family Dollar store at 9730 St. Charles Rock Road, on Nov. 27, 2018. She was an employee at The Gathering church. Photo courtesy of the church.

The Gathering

“We are devastated by this loss as so many of our children have been blessed by her gentle and affectionate care,” pastors said in a Facebook post after her death. “She cherished every moment spent teaching and playing with the kids in the 0-2 room and so many early journeys of faith were started because of her.”

