Woman accidentally shot herself in head at Belleville residence, authorities say

BELLEVILLE — A 20-year-old woman died this week when she was handling a firearm that accidentally discharged a round that struck her in the head, St. Clair County sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.The woman, Nalisia T. Barnes, of East St. Louis, accidentally fired a 9mm Glock while at a Belleville residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The gun was legally owned, authorities said.The county coroner’s office had earlier said Barnes was from Cahokia.Sheriff’s officials said deputies were called to the home on the 2500 block of Lucy Drive at 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a shooting.Barnes and four other people were inside the home. The others immediately called 911. Authorities are not seeking charges in the matter.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.

ST. LOUIS — People charged with nonviolent crimes are not the only ones getting out of jail in St. Louis and St. Louis County ahead of the cor…

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

Officers found a body inside a burned box trailer in the 200 block of Avenue H.

The accident happened about 5: 30 p.m. on Woodland Drive west of Aspen Drive, troopers said.

Detectives got Anthony Thomas’ name from the grocery-delivery service and the victim identified him in a photo lineup, police said.

Faria, who spent 42 months behind bars, has agreed to accept the settlement of a lawsuit that claimed police ignored another suspect, his lawyer says.

The jail also allowed an inmate to attend a family funeral on Saturday and took him back in, raising some fears of exposure

The shooting happened Wednesday evening in the 5500 block of Grace Avenue in St. Louis.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said squatters have been known to be inside the building.

Owen P. Reifsteck, 32, died Tuesday morning in the wreck on Interstate 64 (Highway 40).