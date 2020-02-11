🔥Woman, 88, trapped in west London home after tree falls on garden during Storm Ciara🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An elderly woman was left trapped inside her Notting Hill townhouse after a 100ft tree fell into her front garden during Storm Ciara.

Naomi Honigsbaum, 88, had been having breakfast when she heard a “tremendous crash” on Sunday.

The tree crushed two cars, smashed her iron garden fence and blocked her front door.

A picture was posted on Twitter by Chemical Brothers band member Ed Simons, who lives nearby in the street of £3 million homes.

Another neighbour said the tree’s roots had “snapped like an asparagus” as Storm Ciara’s gale force winds battered London.

Ms Honigsbaum, a retired social worker who has lived in the house for 50 years, said she has been unable to leave her home.

She told the Standard: “It came down in one second, one minute it was standing and then there was this terrific bang and it was down on top of my house and garden.

“I have not been able to get out and I have to walk with a walking stick.”

A neighbour who is responsible for the tree said it was being moved today.