🔥Woman, 78, dies in two-vehicle crash in Jefferson County🔥

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 78-year-old woman was killed Sunday night when she pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck on Highway 30 in Jefferson County, police said.The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Jean F. Breckle, 78, of Cedar Hill, Missouri.Breckle was pronounced dead at the scene of the 9: 14 p.m. crash, at Highway 30 and Cedar Hill Road.Breckle was driving a 2018 Buick Encore west on the highway when she made a left turn onto Cedar Hill Road into the path of an eastbound pickup, police said.Ronald L. Lalk, 38, of House Springs, was driving the pickup. Police said he suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment.Both Breckle and Lalk were wearing seat belts, police said.