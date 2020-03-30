Woman, 20, killed in Belleville shooting, sheriff’s officials say

BELLEVILLE — A 20-year-old woman was killed Monday after suffering a single gunshot wound in Belleville, according to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Department.Deputies were called about 3 p.m. to a residence on the 2500 block of Lucy Drive in an unincorporated part of Belleville.The woman, who wasn’t identified, was pronounced dead at the county coroner’s office about 30 minutes later, authorities said. Four other people were at the residence at the time of the shooting and are cooperating in the investigation, according to the sheriff’s department.No other information was immediately available.

