wolves-drawn-against-olympiacos-in-the-europa-league-last-16-stage

🔥Wolves drawn against Olympiacos in the Europa League last 16 stage🔥

News
John koli0

Wolves will take on Olympiacos in the last 16 stage of the Europa League.

Diogo Jota scored a superb hat-trick in the last 32 first-leg clash against Espanyol as Wolves continued their superb form in this competition in its knockout stages.

Adama Traore and Matt Doherty were on the score sheet in Spain on Thursday as Espanyol clinched a 3-2 win in the second leg. 

The last 16 first leg will be played on Thursday 12 March, with the second legs to be held a week later on 19 March.

The draw for both the quarter-finals and semi-finals take place on 20 March.

This page is being updated…

