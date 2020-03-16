Without ‘essential witness,’ St. Louis County prosecutors drop murder case

1 of 3

Darris Simmons was among two charged in the May 2, 2017, fatal shooting of Freddie Donald in St. Louis County.

Sherrod Greenlaw is one of two men charged in the May 2, 2017, fatal shooting of Freddie Donald.

Murder and other charges were dismissed March 16, 2020, against Sherrod Greenlaw, left, and Darris Simmons in the May 2, 2017, shooting death of Freddie Donald.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have been unable to find a witness “essential” to a murder case so they decided Monday to dismiss charges against two men in a 2017 homicide.Charges of first-degree murder, armed criminal action and evidence tampering were dropped against Sherrod Greenlaw Jr., 25, and Darris Simmons, 24, in the May 2, 2017, killing of Freddie Donald.”Despite extensive efforts by our investigators, the state has been unable to secure the appearance of an essential witness who shall not be named for safety reasons,” according to a filing by an assistant county prosecutor, John Frisella. “Should the witness become available at a later date, the state intends to refile the charges as murder does not have a statute of limitations.”Greenlaw and Simmons’ cases had been set for trial this week before Circuit Judge Ellen “Nellie” Ribaudo. Last week, all jury trials were suspended to stem the spread of COVID-19.Donald, 25, a front-seat passenger in a car, was shot by a back seat passenger on Riverview Drive near Prigge Road, police said in 2017. The vehicle went off Riverview and stopped in a grassy spot. Police said Greenlaw and Simmons got out of the car and that Donald was shot in the head with a .40 caliber handgun.The men were arrested in Tennessee after the killing, police said.Simmons’ lawyer, John Washington, said his client maintains his innocence.Greenlaw’s lawyer, Pat Conroy, said he hopes “everybody is able to move on as best as they’re able.”

Ashley Evans, 33, was charged Monday in the death last month of 30-year-old Emily Coffey, according to police and charging documents.

Witnesses said a vehicle crashed into the building and the gunman ran inside and began shooting customers and employees. The police chief said the first two officers who arrived were shot.

Three people tried to rob a man in 2018 using a fake Facebook page as bait, authorities say. One of them was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.

A part-time janitor, Michael J. Honkomp, fatally shot Maria Lucas before a police officer confronted him Feb. 24, authorities said.

The shot was fired into the ceiling of the Walmart, police say.

Authorities say efforts to slow the COVID-19 coronavirus over the next several months will be disruptive, but essential to containing transmission.

Kevin Perkins is facing charges of second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence.

Corey S. Patrick, 46, lost control and hit a tree.

The parents of Krystofer M. Batsell, who was killed in the November pursuit, claim in their lawsuit that officers ignored two orders to end the chase

The 37-year-old man was shot by the Taser on Tuesday when he struggled with deputies who were serving a restraining order.