🔥With three impressive, scoreless innings, Kim asserts his claim to spot in rotation🔥

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim heads to the dugout after warming up before the start of a spring training baseball game against the Miami Marlins Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

FORT MYERS, Fla. — When Kwang Hyun Kim did arrive at Hammond Stadium after his drive with translator Craig Choi across the heart of southern Florida, he was greeted with a reward by the Minnesota Twins.A lot of their varsity lineup was ready to face him.The Twins started eight players who could be in their everyday lineup, and the batting order set for Kim would be one they could roll into the regular season right now. Josh Donaldson loomed at second. Kim would face Nelson Cruz at cleanup. The Bomba Squad was all here. He kept them grounded.Kim ran his scoreless inning streak to eight innings with pristine ones Monday at Hammond Stadium. In the first inning he struck out the first two batters he faced, and he made Donaldson and Cruz uneasy with their swings — against his fastball and slider. Kim featured his curve — which he didn’t use much in Korea, he explained — and was able to get some soft contact on it or set up his slider for swings and misses.Kom struck out four and allowed two hits through his three innings of work. He was efficient enough to get that added third inning.This spring, Kim has 11 strikeouts and only four hits allowed in eight innings.The Cardinals carry a 3-0 lead into the eighth inning. Austin Dean hit his second home run of spring as the Cardinals scored a solo run in the third, fourth, and fifth innings. Matt Carpenter, at leadoff, walked twice. John Nogowski had an RBI groundout in the third inning to start the Cardinals’ scoring by bringing home Andrew Knizner.Edmundo Sosa has reached base twice, played well in the field.All of the pitchers who have thrown have benefited from a crosswind that is keeping some of the harder hit balls to right field within reach of the right fielder. As spring nears end of its road, Kim driven to win a spot in the Cardinals rotationThere have been circumstances beyond his control that have brought Kwang Hyun Kim, the Cardinals’ new lefty, all the way across the state of Florida on Monday to make a pivotal start in his quest to prove he belongs in the rotation.Kim had his schedule pushed back two days when the Cardinals became concerned and over-cautious with a groin soreness. While he missed a start, others have surged to make their case to start. The competition for the final opening in the Cardinals’ five-man rotation has seen Austin Gomber assert himself, Daniel Ponce de Leon impress, and John Gant recently pitch well enough that the Cardinals have to re-sort how they’re going to allocate innings.”Innings are gold,” manager Mike Shildt said.Innings are increasingly limited.The Cardinals have carved up Monday’s game against Minnesota at Hammond Stadium so that Kim can start and still Ponce de Leon will pitch as much as five innings. The goal is to get Ponce de Leon close to 75 pitches. Kim will throw two or three innings. That doesn’t leave many leftover for anyone else. On Tuesday, Jack Flaherty, who made the trip over with the team on Monday morning, will start and is scheduled to go five innings/75 pitches against Boston.Kim’s translator, Craig Choi, drove the lefty over early Monday morning for the start against the Twins, and while the drive took some time — it can be 2½ to 3½ hours or more, depending on traffic and the route — Kim wasted none asserting himself in the first inning.He struck out the first two batters he faced. He got Josh Donaldson checking his swing on a 92-mph fastball after making the third baseman spin nearly to a knee on a 92-mph fastball earlier in the at-bat. Kim got an out on three different pitches from the three batters he faced in a perfect inning. His off-speed pitch got a strikeout to start the inning. Donaldson failed to catch up to the fastball. And, the final out came on a groundout — a little nubber back to the mound on a curveball.Kim still has time to lengthen his starts and remain in the rotation contest. The Cardinals though have to make a call who the finalists for that job are going to be.The Cardinals have already shifted to using relievers as they might be used in the regular season — and when. There will be priority relievers each day to get their work in, but most of the bullpen will be “hot” in the coming days, and assignments and work will reflect the situation in the game. Starters are still building up their pitch counts, but as they go from 75 to 85 and then some get clearance for 100 pitches in a spring out, there will be fewer innings for the other starters in Grapefruit League games.Kim is coming from behind as far as workload and pitch count, but with results — especially against the Twins — he can catch up.Here’s the lineup the Cardinals have for the first game of a two-day stay in Fort Myers: 1. Matt Carpenter, 3B2. Max Schrock, 2B3. Rangel Ravelo, 1B4. Austin Dean, RF5. Justin Williams, LF6. Lane Thomas, CF7. Andrew Knizner, C8. Edmundo Sosa, SS9. John Nogowski, 1BCheck back throughout the afternoon for updates from Fort Myers. Hall of Fame writer Rick Hummel is also hosting a Cardinals chat at StlToday.com during the game, fielding your questions, concerns, criticisms, and even some compliments, if you’ve got them.

