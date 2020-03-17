With the coronavirus already hitting state revenues, Missouri House begins voting on budget

JEFFERSON CITY — Members of the Missouri House begin voting Wednesday on the state’s next budget, but the final result may look little like what they sign off on.With the spread of the coronavirus taking a huge toll on the nation’s economy, much of the tax revenue budget-writers had projected to flow into the state’s general checkbook may vanish.That could mean the Senate, when it begins its work on the budget, takes out big chunks of spending approved by the House to adjust for a slowing economy. Or, further down the road, it could force Republican Gov. Mike Parson to cut programs in order to keep the spending plan balanced.“There’s no doubt there is going to be a huge economic hit,” said Rep. Robert Ross, R-Yukon, who has been a member of the House Budget Committee for eight years.“Obviously we’re in very uncertain times,” added Rep. Kip Kendrick, a Columbia Democrat who also sits on the House Budget Committee.Missouri’s budget is financed by people paying income and sales taxes and businesses paying corporate taxes. As businesses close or curtail their hours to ward off the spread of COVID-19, they pay less money in taxes to the state.Individuals also spend less, driving down sales tax revenue.The state also counts on revenue it gets from gambling. On Tuesday, Parson ordered the closure of the state’s 13 casinos, potentially sucking $12 million in expected revenue out of the state’s coffers at the same time officials are ramping up spending on fighting the disease.At the beginning of the budgeting process, Parson based his $30.9 billion spending proposal on a growth in tax revenue of 1.9 percent in the fiscal year beginning July 1.Depending on the severity and length of the presence of coronavirus in the U.S., that growth might instead be in negative territory. Parson budget chief Dan Haug did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but other states are planning for downturns or are already cutting programs.Colorado, for example, expects to see a $750 million reduction in revenue, according to Colorado Public Radio.In New Mexico, the Associated Press reported Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham vetoed about $150 million in infrastructure spending as coronavirus concerns caused world oil prices to plunge. The oil sector is a mainstay of the New Mexico economy.Some states are preparing to dig into their “rainy day” funds, which have been built up during the extended bull market.Rather than stockpile revenue, however, Missouri Republicans who control the levers of government, have cut taxes, leaving the state with less cushion during an economic downtown.Ross said the uncertainty surrounding coronavirus could lead to Parson having to wield his budget-cutting powers.“In the event that are numbers are off, it is incumbent that he make the least impactful withholds to balance that budget,” Ross said. “Ultimately that responsibility falls to the governor’s office.”

