With some exceptions, St. Louis-area SSM hospitals to forbid visitors

SSM Health director of infection prevention Chris Zirges, second from the right, leads a coronavirus focused infection prevention conference call with other healthcare providers in their system from SSM's Creve Coeur headquarters on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020. Usually SSM holds system wide infection prevention meetings once a month, but SSM is now holding daily infection prevention meetings as the coronavirus spreads in the United States. SSM has not yet had a patient confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus. Photo by David Carson

David Carson

No visitors will be allowed inside SSM hospitals in the St. Louis area, starting Monday.Pediatric patients, like ones at SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital, will be allowed one visitor with the permission of a nursing leader, the hospital system announced in a statement Saturday. The same rule applies in the family birthplace and for “end-of-life” situations, the statement said.Many of the hospitals had begun restricting visitors. So have other hospitals in the area. “These proactive steps ensure the continued safety of our patients, visitors, physicians, staff and communities,” the statement said. “We appreciate your cooperation during this time.” When the exception is made, visitors must be 18 years or older at SSM Health Saint Louis University Hospital, SSM Health Saint Mary’s Hospital and SSM Health DePaul Hospital. At their other hospitals, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital–Lake Saint Louis, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital–St. Charles, SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital– Wentzville and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital visitors must be 16 years or older.

The region, including outlying counties, has about 10,000 hospital beds in total, according to new work by the Harvard Global Health Institute. About 4,300 of those beds were available on any given day, Harvard found.

BJC and Mercy allow just one visitor at a time; SSM, two.

