Each day during the season, our award-winning baseball writers will be presenting exclusive commentary, articles and insights, just for our subscribers. To get access to this, a faster browsing experience and the rest of our content, you’ll need to log in or subscribe.

With slick play Saturday and home run Sunday, Sosa starts to make his case for Cardinals bench

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa flicks the ball to second during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — A day after going to his right for a key play in the Cardinals’ exhibition opener, he went to right field for a single against the Mets. A few innings later, he raced to his left to field the ball and start a double play that ended a game he tied with a two-run homer over the left field fence.Edmundo Sosa’s game is going in all the right directions.That’s opened a way for him to move up.Sosa, 23, is considered one of the finest gloves in Cardinals’ camp this spring, and a breakthrough offensively this past winter has the club sneaking him into the competition for the big-league bench. Sosa has been the backup at shortstop in each of the team’s first two games, and he’ll play there again Monday after starter Brad Miller’s innings are over. Already, he’s had two of the rangier plays at shortstop during the Grapefruit League season, and against the Mets he went two-for-two with a single and a homer.“As a player you want everything always to go in the right way,” Sosa said, with the help of a team official to translate. “I was very focused on the work I was doing (in winter ball) and everything I put my mind to came together. My mindset when I went to the Dominican Winter League was to work overall on my game, not just offense but also defense and having the freedom of mind that comes with success.”In 43 games this past winter, Sosa hit .274/.332/.366, and he had 10 extra-base hits. He struck out 41 times in 175 at-bats and walked only seven times. He has the glove to get him on the bench as a true backup to Paul DeJong and showing proficiency at the plate — and reducing that strikeout rate — would help him elbow his way on the big-league roster.Elements of Sosa’s game Sunday caught his manager’s eye.In his first at-bat, Sosa stung a single to right field. He tagged up from first to take second on a fly ball and get into scoring position. With a runner on third base in his next at-bat and fewer than two outs, Sosa had a chance to cleave the Mets’ 3-1 lead in half. He did more than that. On a 2-1 pitch, Sosa turned on the ball for a line-drive homer over the left-field wall.“It’s a sign of a mature hitter — he’s turning into one,” manager Mike Shildt said. “He can hit a fastball. He’s disciplined. Stays on the ball well, and you see that. Hits the ball to right and then that short, quick stroke. That’s (the) importance of being able to hit a fastball and have that bat speed. Be able to drive the ball but also wait and hit the breaking ball.”Sosa spent most of last season at Class AAA Memphis, where he has played 174 games the past two seasons. He hit .291/.335/.466 with an .801 OPS there for the Redbirds in 2019, and winter ball was viewed by the team as building off that success. In winter ball, Sosa continued work on his pre-pitch setup at the plate, trying to keep it calmer with better balance because it has allowed him to be more consistent with that bat speed. Less flicking, less flailing, more direct.Each of the past two seasons, Sosa has made a cameo in the majors — totaling 11 games and 10 at-bats. It’s not unusual for the Cardinals to stash a de facto backup shortstop at Class AAA Memphis who could play the position in case of an injury to the starter. They did that with Pete Kozma to keep him playing, to keep his game sharp, and to give him the at-bats to see if he developed as an offensive player.Sosa does have one remaining option year, so he’s not bound for the big leagues or the waiver wire. The Cardinals could plant him in Memphis as the shortstop to cover an extended absence from DeJong.In three games this spring, the Cardinals have already had three different starters at shortstop: Tommy Edman, DeJong, and Miller on Monday. Edman is going to get plenty of reps at shortstop to see if he can be DeJong’s on-hand backup and even a lefthanded-hitting complement to give DeJong some added breathers this season. Miller has played the position in the past and is jockeying with Edman and Yairo Munoz for a utility role in the majors. Sosa will enter that mix over the course of spring.In the coming weeks, Sosa will also see time at second base and third as he shows where and how well he fits around the infield.“I had a lot of fun maximizing being at shortstop every day (in winter ball), but that didn’t take away from second and third,” said Sosa, who would get reps at the other positions during practice and BP. “I feel like it has helped me prepare to get a better start on this season, to be set and ready to go into this season.”

A disciplined regimen has kept Adam Wainwright in the Cardinals rotation. It could be what gets Carlos Martinez back into it.

Post-Dispatch subscribers: Bring your Cards questions and comments to a live chat with Derrick Goold in Jupiter, Fla., at 10 a.m.

Some fans bang seats to mimic team’s trash can-hitting communication technique.

Slugger says of last season: ‘There were times that I was good and times I wasn’t. … The results just weren’t there. The swing was inconsistent.”

He is one of a handful of lefties scheduled to throw an inning after starter Jack Flaherty in Saturday’s Grapefruit League opener.

Center fielder homers and doubles in Cards’ second spring game. Ponce de Leon dazzles on the mound.

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa flicks the ball to second during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com