With Mikolas out at least a month, competition wide open for two spots in Cardinals rotation

1 of 2

Cardinals pitchers (from left) Dakota Hudson, Kwang-Hyun Kim, Carlos Martinez, Genesis Cabrera and Adam Wainwright take part in a conditioning drill on a rainy day in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Alex Reyes and catcher Ivan Herrera fist-bump after Reyes threw a live batting during spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

JUPITER, Fla. — The absence of Miles Mikolas from the opening weeks of the regular season as he recovers from an arm injury has thrown open the competition for a spot in the rotation and widened the pool of pitchers from which the Cardinals could choose.Mikolas, the former All-Star and stalwart of the rotation, received a platelet-rich plasma injection Tuesday to encourage the healing of a torn flexor tendon in his right arm. It’s his second PRP injection since the end of last season, and he has been prescribed around a month of rest before he will begin a throwing program, manager Mike Shildt announced. That means Mikolas will open the regular season on the injured list and could push his season debut back a month, toward late April or early May.Carlos Martinez and lefty Kwang-Hyun Kim, both of whom faced hitters for the first time Tuesday, were already dueling for one opening in the rotation. A second invites others, such as Daniel Ponce de Leon, Austin Gomber, and Ryan Helsley, into the contest, and the short-term need for a starter launches Alex Reyes into consideration as well.“There is a lot of time and there is a lot of quality arms in this camp, and there are a lot of young men who are looking for opportunities,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “Does this create some opportunity? Yes. But we don’t anticipate Miles to be gone all that long. Having said that, it does create innings for someone to take advantage of.”The second PRP injection came after discussions with Mikolas, team officials, and medical personnel about possible treatments. Mozeliak said that this PRP will have a different “cocktail,” targeted for the recurring issue, and that the goal is to aid the strained tendon’s healing so that the structure of the elbow is not in jeopardy. The Cardinals had an MRI taken of Mikolas’ elbow this past week to assure the integrity of the ligament had not changed, and Shildt has repeatedly said they were encouraged when this scan was compared to one from last fall.One option considered for Mikolas was a cortisone shot to tame the inflammation and bring him back to throwing sooner. But the concern was that might lead to stress elsewhere in the arm. A ligament strain would require a more invasive surgery, possibly Tommy John, and a longer recovery.“Obviously location would say that is the natural concern,” Mozeliak said. “But one of the reasons why you’re trying to avoid the cortisone shots is because you’re trying not to put the ligament at risk.”As long as he remains healthy, Martinez has the edge to claim one spot in the rotation alongside Jack Flaherty, Adam Wainwright, and Dakota Hudson. Looking to add depth and versatility to their pitching staff, the Cardinals signed Kim to a two-year, $8-million deal out of Korea this past winter. He was one of 13 pitchers who came to camp on a starter’s program, and Mikolas’ injury now widens the search for a starter to some of the pitchers earmarked for relief. The Cardinals have John Gant, Genesis Cabrera, and Helsley all on starter programs to allow innings and prep them for multi-inning relief appearances. They now have a chance to bid for a spot in the rotation, as does Reyes.Once a leading pitching prospect in all of the majors, Reyes has missed most of the past three season due to injuries. The Cardinals believe it is unreasonable to ask Reyes to shoulder a starter’s workload for the entire season — but on a short-term engagement, it’s more appealing. He could start early in the year and move to a reliever role to manage his innings later.Kim has something the others don’t and the Cardinals have craved.He’s lefthanded.“Certainly doesn’t hurt,” Mozeliak said.Since Jaime Garcia’s final start for the Cardinals on Sept. 26, 2016, the Cardinals have had three other lefties combine to make 14 starts. Last year, the Cardinals’ only two starts by a lefty were from rookie Cabrera.Kim, 31, has been a steady starter in the KBO with at least 25 starts the past two years, and more than 130 innings in six of the past seven seasons. In teammates’ first look at him from the batter’s box Tuesday during a 30-pitch live batting practice, Kim flashed a crossfire fastball that has some movement in on righthanded batters. Paul Goldschmidt greeted one fastball over the plate with a swing that put it over the right-field fence. Kim also used a split-finger changeup and a slider, and he explained that a curveball he didn’t use much in Korea became a favored breaking pitch that was “quite good today.”The lefty had other suitors in the majors, including the Dodgers who considered him as a reliever, but the chance the Cardinals offered to start was a deciding factor.“I think the most important thing is to pitch low and be aggressive and also the command, as well,” Kim said through his interpreter Craig Choi when asked what he had to do to win the starter’s job. “The pitching coach has always told me that I should be aggressive against hitters, so as the exhibition games go on I always will try to pitch the first pitch as a strike.”Kim told reporters that one way to know how he feels pitching is if he looks “bright” and carries a “smiling face.” That’s been his giveaway since he was a kid, he said.Mikolas was removed from the camp schedule Tuesday so that he could receive the PRP treatment. He will rejoin the team in the coming days, and he’ll be able to participate in most of the non-throwing drills, in the same way Jordan Hicks does as he recovers from elbow surgery. After three weeks without rest, the Cardinals will evaluate Mikolas’ healing and script a throwing program to mimic spring. He’ll be able to do some of that work with minor leaguers when the Cardinals leave Jupiter in late March, and work toward rehab starts in April.The Cardinals have Kim set to make an early impression with an appearance in the opening days of Grapefruit League play, and Helsley is scheduled to make a start or two in the exhibition games. Reyes, Ponce de Leon, Gomber and other challengers for the newly opened spot in the rotation will start with a two-inning outing, double to four in their next appearance, and then the Cardinals will start prioritizing innings based on the leading candidates.“We know who they are,” Shildt said. “Now it’s about going out and competing.”

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter stays after practice to play ball with his son Kannon, 2, during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter stays after practice to play ball with son Kannon, 2, and daughter Kinley, 3, during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. His wife Mackienzie was on duty to shag ball. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter stays after practice to play ball with his daughter Kinley, 3, during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter stays after practice to play ball with his daughter Kinley, 3, and son Kannon, 2, during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt stretches before taking live batting practice at spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler stretches during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter warms up before taking live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals players go through conditioning drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty (22) pitches live batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Dexter Fowler stretches during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a foul ball during live batting practice at spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader (48) takes batting practice during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Cardinals video: Kim throws first Cardinals live batting practice

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Dexter Fowler jokes around while playing catch during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt prepares to take live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Matt Shrock underarms the ball to second during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Austin Dean practices defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lane Thomas waits to takes live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Brett Cecil pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina takes off his mask after almost hitting the runner on a throw to third base during first and third base drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt prepares to take live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Nolan Gorman fields a ground ball during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina throws the ball to first base during first and third base drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong and center fielder Harrison Bader condition during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Edmundo Sosa flicks the ball to second during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first base coach hits grounders to outfielder Austin Dean during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang-Hyun Kim pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Matt Wieters completes a throw to third during first and third base drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Jack Flaherty pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt fields a ground ball during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Yairo Munoz fields a ground ball during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer Luken Baker fields a ground ball during individual defensive drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lane Thomas takes batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill stretches during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals center fielder Harrison Bader, left, talks with third baseman Matt Carpenter outside the batting cages during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lane Thomas takes batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong takes batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner throws to third base during first and third base drills during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals minor leaguer John Nagowski receives one-on-one instruction with coach Willie McGee before the start of formal practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt talks with hitting coach Jeff Albert before taking live batting practice at spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright pitches live batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter takes batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Toasty Tuesday workout in Jupiter

St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Tyler O’Neill takes batting practice during spring training on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Cards manager will be married in Jupiter on March 6. Honeymoon will come later, although Shildt jokes ‘every day (in spring training) is a honeymoon.’

Former ace ‘always has golden things to say,’ pitching coach Mike Maddux said. On Friday, ‘Carp’ shared opinions about the Cardinals’ rotation.

Cardinals have made an annual habit of working on contracts during spring, and the timing may be right to explore a deal with Gold Glove winner.

Baseball Prospectus runs the numbers and projects Cardinals as a losing team, in third place in the division. They’ve outplayed the numbers before.

With Hicks unavailable until midseason and C. Martinez eyeing the rotation, Cards are in the market for a closer and will hold auditions all spring.

A drill used last season for starters was the workout for pitchers and catchers on the first official day of spring training, and it’s straight out of Wainwright’s boyhood backyard.

Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes still have time to prove their stardom is delayed, not stardom denied.

His absence throws open a rotation spot that could be filled by Kim, Cabrera, Helsley, Gant, a Class AAA Memphis starter — or, possibly, Reyes.

Young lefties Liberatore and Thompson soaking up information from Cardinals ace and others.

They need to identify a closer, find a cleanup hitter, choose a leadoff batter, and determine at least the fifth starter.