With camps about to close, Cardinals’ DeJong feels conflicted

St. Louis Cardinals’ Paul DeJong takes batting practice during spring training baseball practice Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JUPITER, Fla. — Paul DeJong, the hottest hitter in the Cardinals’ camp this spring before the Grapefruit League games were stopped, carried armfuls of equipment Monday morning, anticipating the announcement of Major League Baseball shuttering of camps entirely. As he loaded his car, DeJong said, “I think they’re being pre-cautious. Overly pre-cautious, which I understand.”There were a couple of games of catch being conducted among pitchers but little work was engaged in by the players, who, at that point, were allowed to work out at their teams’ own facilities amid the coronavirus outbreak. .That they probably won’t be able to any longer, said DeJong, “feels like a punishment. I don’t know what to think. But we can always get ready to go again.“I may have to go to Jeff Albert’s back yard.”Albert is the Cardinals’ hitting coach and, like DeJong, lives here in Jupiter.“He’s got a cage and everything,” said DeJong.“It’s usable,” said Albert.DeJong said, “I think I’ll be able to manage. It’s just the unknown of when we’ll be able to start back up. That’s the biggest part, after the concern for safety. How real that concern is is the question.”Second baseman Kolten Wong, who had seized the leadoff job by hitting .333 with an on-base percentage of over .500, said, “This is a bunch of weird stuff. I’m just nervous. I don’t know what to do. We haven’t got any clarification on what’s about to happen. I’ve heard rumors of quarantines. It’s such a sketchy time when no one is giving you clear facts of what’s going to happen. I guess you try to stay ready for anything.”Asked how he might maintain his edge, Wong said, “At this point, baseball is kind of second. I’m going to try to stick with my throwing routine. I’ve got some balls. I’ve got a net and (batting) tee here. I’ve got a townhouse and I spent the past two days kind of organizing my garage.”Thirty-eight-old Adam Wainwright spun his best game of the spring in the final game of the spring when he worked five scoreless innings, said, “There’s tons of uncertainty. We don’t really know where to go because we don’t know how long this is going to last. We’re going to pack up and go. . . where?“I’ve got seven people in my family now. There’s a bunch of stuff. You don’t want to pack up and go somewhere and then you unpack it, pack back up and go somewhere else.“I don’t expect anybody to feel sorry for us because we’ve got a great situation. But the weirdest thing and saddest thing for us is that we can’t go out and perform for other people. That’s what we’re made to do. Our job is to be a baseball player. Our job at its core is to entertain people.“I’ve got tons of hobbies. But what I’m supposed to be doing right now, I’m not allowed to do.“At a time like this, people need entertainment.”Did Cards answer spring questions?

1. HOW THE HECK WILL THEY SCORE MORE RUNS?

Cardinals shortstop Paul DeJong watches his third home run of the game on June 24, 2019 at Pittsburgh. (AP Photo)

Paul DeJong, who hit just .233 last season and .193 with men in scoring position although he banged 30 home runs, was conclusive this spring that he belonged in the middle of the lineup. More tellingly, he displayed the abilities of a No. 4 hitter, with his nearly 1.000 slugging average to complement his .464 batting average. After a year’s work with hitting coach Jeff Albert, DeJong and the coach appear on the same page. It isn’t that No. 3 hitter Paul Goldschmidt necessarily needs protection, it’s that DeJong appears to have reached the next level in what will be his fourth big-league season.However . . .If DeJong hits fourth — behind Kolten Wong, Matt Carpenter and Goldschmidt — what happens behind DeJong? This spring, not much. Dexter Fowler, projected as a No. 6 or 7 man, had an .097 batting average and one of his three hits was a checked-swing infield single in his final spring game. Tyler O’Neill had seven hits but twice as many strikeouts in 32 at-bats. And Harrison Bader has 14 strikeouts and eight hits in 33 at-bats. Even Yadier Molina, who never strikes out, whiffed 11 times in 33 at-bats. He gets the benefit of the doubt. The others, not yet.

2. CAN CARPENTER HAVE A ‘COMPLETE RENAISSANCE?

Matt Carpenter waits for a pitch from the Mets’ Marcus Stroman on March 4.. (AP Photo)

It’s too early to tell if Matt Carpenter is all the way back, but his final two days of spring plate appearances showed something. He had three walks and an opposite-field homer off two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom in his last five trips to the plate. Carpenter was intent this spring about hitting the ball the other way instead of banging his head against the shift.Carpenter was stung, and apologetic, about his lightweight .226 season in 2019 and was walking around with a confidence this spring that he didn’t appear to have last year and that he knew something this spring that everybody else didn’t.It would seem that when Carpenter hits second in the lineup, he may have some more honest defenses deployed against him if leadoff man Wong, a threat to steal, is on base.

3. WHO’S LEFT IN THE OUTFIELD AND CAN CARLSON CRACK THE LINEUP?

Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

Twenty-one-year-old Dylan Carlson was a Grapefruit League eye-popper for the first two weeks of spring training but tapered off toward the end, going nothing for his last eight. He still had a better spring than his leading competitor, Tyler O’Neill, although Lane Thomas made a late bid and hit three homers, two in his last four games besides walking five times in those games.Perhaps significant of something, Tommy Edman, who rarely has played left field since he joined the Cardinals last summer, got the start there on Thursday in what proved to be the final game of this spring. Another outside candidate, lefthanded-hitting Justin Williams, showed occasional pop but hit .143. Newcomer Austin Dean, acquired from Miami as a Triple-A player capable of providing protection at the position, left his calling card with a .931 OPS with four doubles and two homers among his eight hits in 32 at-bats. He may be more than a Class AAA player.But . . .This position will remain up for grabs when camps resume much later this spring. As for right field, Fowler needs to show a bit more the second time around before automatically ceding that job to him. He hit .097 in the “first” spring training.

4. WHERE WILL MARTINEZ START, OR FINISH?

Cardinals starters Carlos Martinez (right) and Dakota Hudson stretch before a spring training workout. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

Despite a rocky final start in which he was tagged for five runs in 3 2/3 innings, righthander Carlos Martinez and his fragile right shoulder held up for the duration of camp and he showed he again could be a member of the rotation after two years out of it. The club hopes he works as hard in the current offseason as he did in the real one. But he looks appreciably stronger.An old bugaboo returned in his final start when Martinez seemed not to be ready for the first inning and quickly gave up two runs in an inning he started by hitting one batter and nearly plunking another before walking him. He threw as high as 96 mph but only after a visit from pitching coach Mike Maddux. Whether Martinez can “focus,” as he likes to say, for an entire game, let alone an entire season, remains to be seen.But what was seen enough was that he will be in the rotation at the start of the season rather than at the back end of the bullpen, where he had 24 saves last year.

5. WILL EDMAN LEAD THE ‘BENCH MAFIA’ OR LEAVE IT?

Cardinals third base coach Pop Warner congratulates Tommy Edman after Edman homered off Max Scherzer in the Sept. 18, 2019 game against the Washington Nationals. (Post-Dispatch photo by David Carson)

So far, Tommy Edman he is leading it. But there isn’t any reason why he couldn’t be a regular outfielder if the more experienced flyhawks falter, as some did this spring. The versatile switch-hitter still will be needed as DeJong’s primary backup at shortstop, unless Edmundo Sosa makes the team. But Sosa has options left, so he may go out for a while.Edman figures to get 400 at-bats however this works out. Will he hit as well as last year when he batted .304 with 11 homers in half a season? Probably not, as more teams game plan for him. Edman doesn’t have to put up those kinds of numbers, though. He does an assortment of things that winning players do, and the Cardinals are better off when he plays.

6. CAN REYES AND CECIL CONTRIBUTE?

Alex Reyes throws during a batting practice session at Cardinals camp. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

As to the second part of that query, not for a while. After a reasonably impressive spring since nobody had seen him pitch for a year, which he missed by battling carpal tunnel syndrome and a nerve issue in his elbow, Brett Cecil suffered a torn hamstring while attempting to cover first base. He will be out a month or more, which won’t cost him any games. But he won’t have any chance immediately further to impress the staff that finally had seen an uptick in his velocity to go with a sharper breaking ball. And, if Andrew Miller recovers his good health, there might be little room in the inn for the 33-year-old Cecil.Alex Reyes, who had a normal spring training after fighting injuries for the past three years, indicated he could be a possibility as a late-inning reliever. He had trouble commanding his fastball at times, but broke out a devastating changeup and good breaking ball. Ultimately, the Cardinals want the 25-year-old righthander to be a candidate for the rotation but that won’t happen until later this season, if then. At least, though, he is healthy. And for that, there continues to be hope.

7. HOW WILL THEY MANAGE A CROWDED CLUBHOUSE?

Third baseman Nolan Gorman bats during last Wednesday’s game against the Marlins. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

It’s still crowded, as president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, who had been poised to make roster trims on Friday, deferred those moves.“With regard to transactions, we are permitted to do so,” Mozeliak said Sunday. “But . . . we will not make any until we have more clarity on what the future holds.”So 57 players remain in big-league camp, including third-base prospect Nolan Gorman and lefthanded pitcher Matt Liberatore, acquired from Tampa Bay in the the trade for Jose Martinez and Randy Arozarena.Lefthanded-batting Gorman more than held his own, batting .308 with a homer and two doubles and he played adequately in the field. Unfortunately, with the minor-league seasons also postponed, Gorman, who might be 20 by the time baseball resumes (his birthday is May 10), won’t get as much developmental time in the minors this season as he might otherwise have had. But the club hopes he can handle the Class AA level at Springfield.Liberatore, 20, made it into only two games but looked good on the side and might turn up in Class AA.

8. ANY ROOM FOR SURPRISES?

Cardinals pitching prospect Kodi Whitley. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

Besides the strong showing by Gorman, fast-rising righthanded reliever Kodi Whitley turned some heads. Whitley, who finished five of the six games in which he pitched, didn’t allow a run and only three hits while striking out eight in six innings. Whitley, who had seven saves at Springfield after nine at Peoria the year before, figures as a setup man type. But he might close for Triple A Memphis, for which he had a 1.52 earned-run average for 16 games.Pitcher Daniel Ponce de Leon might have been the biggest surprise of those who had previous time with the Cardinals. Working starters’ innings in camp, the righthander permitted just one run in a staff-high-tying 13 innings, striking out 12 and holding opponents to a .188 batting average. It still isn’t known whether Ponce de Leon will be used as a starter or reliever, but he is on this team if it played today.As, of course, would be Korean lefthander Kwang Hyun Kim, who nearly was unhittable this spring and created more bad swings than any pitcher the Cardinals had. Eight innings, no runs, 11 strikeouts, five hits, one walk. The Cardinals felt Kim, 31, would be good. But he might be the steal of last off-season at $8 million for two years.

9. IF NOT MARTINEZ, WHO WILL CLOSE?

Cardinals relievers Ryan Helsley (left) and Giovanny Gallegos. (Post-Dispatch photo by Laurie Skrivan)

The Cardinals did not get close enough to the end of camp to have made any declaration. But Giovanny Gallegos, their premier setup man last year, worked four ninth innings in camp. After some control problems in his early games — he passed only 16 in 74 innings last year — Gallegos ended his spring with four hitless outings, striking out six in 3 2/3 innings.But there will be some committee members involved. Hard-throwing young righthander Ryan Helsley had a 1.29 ERA for the spring and lefthander Tyler Webb re-confirmed he can retire lefthanded and righthanded batters. A healthy Miller, Ponce de Leon and maybe Reyes, too, could be in the ninth-inning mix. But, if the season were to start in 10 days — which it won’t — it would be Gallegos.

10. IS THE REAL ANSWER OUTSIDE THE ORGANIZATION?

Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, 28, has four Silver Slugger and seven Gold Glove awards in his seven big-league seasons. (AP Photo)

Nearly everybody still plays for the same team for which he played when he came to camp. The Cardinals’ offense in the spring, while DeJong and Wong were monsters, didn’t allay all concerns That next big hitter (Nolan Arenado?) might be on somebody else’s team but activity is frozen for now.“Overall, we were having a good camp and we were pleased with what we were seeing,” Mozeliak said.Many questions.Some answers.

