🔥Wish you weren't here: Row over noisy parties in Pink Floyd star's flats🔥

Neighbours of a luxury block of rental flats owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason say out-of-control parties thrown by short-term tenants in the property are causing “misery” in their quiet street.

Almost 100 revellers descended on Gifford Street near King’s Cross on Saturday, February 1 for a party in Drum Court, where flats are rented out by American short letting company Sonder for up to £439 a night.

Police were called to disperse the crowds just before midnight, although some partygoers remained in the flat until 7am the next day.

Journalist Helen Coffey, 32, told the Standard: “There were about 100 people. It is really quite intimidating.”

Another neighbour said: “A group of them came back and were kicking my front door… it woke me up.”

Residents in the street claim that it is only the latest out-of-control party to take place at the £5.7 million development, owned by a property company where Mason is the majority shareholder.

The tenants in a small block of flats owned by Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason are accused of holding noisy parties. (NIGEL HOWARD Â©)

The block is on the site of two former warehouses that are thought to have once housed the drummer’s vintage motorcycle collection.

Sales manager Ian Gould, who lives in the street, said: “The property that Nick Mason owns is causing the local residents misery.

Since 2018, there have been multiple major disruptions due to parties of up to 60 people who book out a flat via Sonder, cheat the system and then transform my quiet street into a gangland paradise with all manner of anti-social behaviour.”

On July 22, 2018 a man was stabbed for his watch in Gifford Street during a party that witnesses say took place in Drum Court.

Mr Gould, 40, added: “I’m asking Nick Mason to please take this seriously and work with us local residents who have had to bear the brunt of this. No more of my 11-month-old baby being kept awake from midnight to 4am by these people.”

Mr Mason, who is no longer a director of the property company and is understood to have nothing to do with day-to-day management of the building, was approached for comment.

In an email seen by the Standard, a staff member at his music company wrote: “We are taking this matter seriously and are in talks with Sonder about our contract with them.

“While Nick is affiliated with the company that owns Drum Court, he does not deal nor respond to matters in relation to everyday operations.”

Sonder said: “We enforce a strict no-party policy and make our guests and residents aware of these rules in advance of their stay.”

In an email Sonder’s UK general manager Steven Haag said: “Neighbourhood disturbances are in no one’s interest.”