Winslow’s Table delivers Vicia’s brilliance at a casual, everyday level

As a restaurant critic, I offer a public record of starred reviews and my annual STL 100. As a human being stumbling through the everyday world, I keep a mental odds-and-ends drawer of the restaurants I crave when the kids have gone feral, when the oil change has become a brake flush and a new set of tires, when I’ve inevitably botched the quick-and-easy weeknight recipe.The latter group of restaurants isn’t my secret. It draws — if haphazardly, sometimes verging on dream logic — from the places I’ve recommended in this column.This week, the public and personal converge. Even as I sit at my computer, drafting my review of Winslow’s Table, the new restaurant from Tara and Michael Gallina of Vicia, I’m drifting into reveries: sopping up Winslow’s harissa-edged shakshuka with its tangy, airy fresh-baked pita; cutting with a surgeon’s nimble touch into its glossy, dandelion-yellow French omelet cradling Maine peekytoe-crab meat.

This review didn’t finish itself while I was away, did it?The Gallinas have made a seismic impact on the St. Louis dining scene since they moved here in late 2015 from New York, where Michael was chef de cuisine and Tara a dining-room captain at the world-renowned farm-to-table restaurant Blue Hill at Stone Barns. (Michael is a Brentwood native.) They opened Vicia in 2017 to local and national acclaim. I awarded it 3½ stars in my initial review, promptly upgraded it to four stars and last year ranked it No. 1 in the STL 100.Though undeniably an ambitious, upscale restaurant, Vicia is also a refreshingly relaxed dining experience. The main courses are meant to be shared family-style. You can order a tasting menu, but you can also now choose the Farmer’s Feast, a sort of combination of tasting menu and family-style meal that surveys the day’s best dishes for $55 per person, a high-end bargain.Still, I wouldn’t group Vicia with the restaurants I seek for comfort. I know the baseline aesthetic — a wood-fired grill; a local, seasonal, vegetable-focused approach — but the magic is in how this transforms the menu from visit to visit. My dinner there earlier this month featured both a playful take on cacio e pepe with grilled cabbage and a bracingly straightforward plate with four cuts of pork, sauerkraut and a pear puree.And as relatively relaxed as Vicia is, it’s still a Big Event Restaurant. Even a restaurant critic doesn’t want that every day.

The Gallinas didn’t want their second restaurant to feel like a fancy night out either, but a place where families could dine together. As Tara told me in an interview when they announced Winslow’s Table last year, they also didn’t want to open a second restaurant just to open a second restaurant.“It had to be the right fit,” she said.Enter Winslow’s Home, the farm-to-table restaurant (with its own working farm in Augusta) and modern general store that Ann Sheehan Lipton opened in University City in 2008. The Gallinas loved Winslow’s Home and had even discussed (hypothetically) owning it someday. They built a business relationship with Lipton and husband Randy, using produce from their farm at Vicia. As Tara recalls it, the idea of passing the Winslow’s torch came up organically during a conversation one day.The Gallinas closed Winslow’s Home in October and debuted Winslow’s Table in November. The basic Winslow’s bones remain after this rapid transformation, but the contrast between the original and its successor is striking, not least because the retail component — food and beverages excepted — is gone. A fresh coat of paint has cast the dining room in white and handsome grayish blue, and the decor features local artist Nikki Lemkemeier’s ceramic sculpture of a rooster, a hen and chicks (nodding to the Gallinas’ last name) among stalks of wheat.

The kitchen, led by former Vicia sous chef Alec Schingel, brings the Vicia aesthetic to where diners want to be. You can order a tartine ($12) that would have been at home on Vicia’s now-discontinued lunch menu: roasted carrots with ricotta and herb pesto on porridge bread. As you could at Vicia, you can order a half-and-half lunch ($13) with the tartine and a cabbage salad with toasted breadcrumbs and Grana Padano in an anchovy vinaigrette or the winter-bean soup, a toasty-sweet broth peppered with green harissa.(The soup, fashioned from several varieties of heirloom shelling beans, each cooked separately and then combined with their cooking liquids and vegetable stock, deserves an a-la-carte spotlight, $8.)But you can also go big at Winslow’s Table: a breakfast sandwich that caps a stack of ham slices with Gruyere, a fried egg and a cutting apple mustard between the flaky halves of a buttermilk biscuit ($12). The aforementioned shakshuka ($12) is fleet on the palate, its base of tomato and smoky charred red pepper further sharpened by onion, garlic, chiles and harissa. But with its two poached eggs and accompanying pita, it makes for a satisfying, even hearty breakfast or lunch.

The dinner menu is equally supple. The crab omelet ($16), showered with herbs and served with a simple green salad and a little pool of creme fraiche, elegantly contrasts the egg’s breezy sweetness with the crab’s creamy savor. Meanwhile, the steak ($24) is a steak: the teres major, one of the best flavor-per-dollar cuts, dressed with grilled red peppers and green olives in a piquant paprika aioli.You can even fashion your own main course by combining a grain bowl ($14) with a skewer ($8). Of the former, stone-ground polenta with Gruyere, Brussels sprouts and a poached egg can stand on its own, a smart riff on cheese grits. Pair it with the chicken-thighs skewer, the crisp skin’s flavor concentrated with dark-meat juices and grill char.Nothing at Winslow’s Table made me happier than the bread: slices of calumet sourdough ($10) slathered with herb pesto, whipped garlic confit and butter freshly made from Rolling Lawns Farm cream; pork rillettes ($12), smartly accented inside the crock by a top layer of tart raspberry jam, spread on porridge bread. These pleasures, homey but also the product of a talented kitchen staff, are what will draw me back here when good food and close company are the best succor.Where Winslow’s Table, 7213 Delmar Boulevard, University City • Three stars out of four • More info 314-725-7559; winslowstable.com • Menu Casual, seasonal contemporary American fare • Hours Breakfast and lunch Tuesday-Sunday, dinner Tuesday-Saturday (closed Monday)

