Hollywood actress Winona Ryder has leapt to the defence of Johnny Depp over domestic violence claims by saying it is “impossible to believe” he was abusive towards ex-wife Amber Heard during their marriage.

The Stranger Things star said she “cannot wrap my head around these accusations”, insisting Mr Depp was loving and caring during their four-year romance in the early 1990s.

In a statement filed at court in the US, Ms Ryder said she was “absolutely shocked, confused and upset” when allegations first emerged of the Pirates of the Caribbean star being violent towards Ms Heard during their marriage.

“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved”, she wrote.

Mr Depp and Ms Heard are due to battle each other in both the UK and US courts, with competing claims about abuse in their volatile relationship.

Mr Depp, 56, has brought a £40 million ($50m) defamation lawsuit in Virginia against his ex-wife, 33, after she called herself a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. The actor claims Ms Heard was the “perpetrator” of abuse towards him.

He is also bringing a libel claim in the High Court in London against The Sun, where Ms Heard is due to appear as a witness.

Lawyers are expected to pour over messages they sent to each other and their celebrity friends, as well as recordings made during their romance.

In her statement to the Virginia court, Ms Ryder, 48, said: “I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend, and as close to me as family.

“I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life. I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience.”