🔥Winner of top prize at the 'Oscars of interior design' revealed🔥

Acclaimed for her individualistic approach, Erin Martin is this year’s recipient of the prestigious Andrew Martin International Interior Designer of the Year Award.

She joined the greats of interior design, from Nicky Haslam to Sophie Conran through to Kit Kemp and Daniel Hopwood, who all gathered at the Royal Academy to celebrate the 21st anniversary of the award and the Interior Design Review book.

Winner Erin said: “The first Interior Design Review by Andrew Martin changed the way I look at design.”

“To be included in a list with my heroes is humbling. Winning makes me want to create,” she added.

Erin Martin

Andrew Martin founder Martin Waller said: “Erin’s designs encapsulate a joyous celebration of life. Her projects are full of her exuberant personality.”

“She is never overawed by convention and original ideas bubble up everywhere which makes her schemes seem utterly fresh. But look carefully and you can see that it is all put together with carefully calibrated discipline. A really special talent.”

The judges this year were fashion, jewellery and property designer Jade Jagger as well as international hotelier and award-winning interior designer Kit Kemp.

Jade Jagger said: “Since I travel frequently to many countries and experience many cultures, I witness some spectacular interiors.

“Undoubtedly all the entrants were highly accomplished professional designers, but Erin Martin stood out for her wow factor, sense of scale and witty design philosophy. Not only were her projects interesting but they had a liveability about them that I loved.”

Referred to as the ‘Oscars of the Interior Design world’, the awards have become the most prestigious platform for interior designers from across the world. Previous winners include Kelly Hoppen, Kit Kemp and Nicholas Haslam.

Founded in 1996, the award sees an exemplary designer honoured each year. Entries for next year are now open.