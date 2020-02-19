🔥Wine Finds: Plush red wines from Portugal🔥

Quinta da Rede 2016 Reserva, Douro, Portugal

Portugal’s native red grapes may be unfamiliar, but put them on your radar because these varieties are responsible for some of the country’s most delicious and unique wines. These distinctive grapes, along with the rapid advancement of winemaking skills and equipment in Portugal, have resulted in the country’s rising reputation for impressive and affordable wines. The following are two high-scoring examples that would go well with beef and other hearty fare. It’s best to let them breathe for at least 30 minutes before serving.Quinta da Rede 2016 Reserva, Douro, PortugalBought • Costco, 4200 Rusty Road, in January for $13.99Description • This rich, full-bodied red received 93 points from Wine Enthusiast, which also named it an Editor’s Choice. A blend of touriga nacional, touriga franca and tinta roriz (tempranillo), it comes from Douro, the northern Portuguese region that’s home to the country’s famous Porto fortified wine. Aged in new French oak for nine months, it’s a beautifully balanced wine that tastes of blackberries and other dark fruit with black pepper spice. It has firm tannins and ends with a very long finish.

Cabeça de Toiro 2016 Reserva, Tejo, Portugal

Cabeça de Toiro 2016 Reserva, Tejo, PortugalBought • Costco, 4200 Rusty Road, in January for $9.99Description • Earning 92 points from Wine Enthusiast, the Cabeça de Toiro is also a big wine that's been aged in French oak, but it's a bit lighter in body than the Quinta da Rede. A blend of syrah, castelão and touriga nacional, it comes from Tejo, formerly known as Ribatejo, a region located in central Portugal and a short drive north from Lisbon. Tasting of both red and black fruits, this red has distinctive botanic notes with hints of earth and spice. It also ends with a long finish.