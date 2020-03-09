🔥Windows 7 end of life: Support end date and software details as Microsoft pulls the plug🔥

Of all the tech New Years resolutions to have, upgrading your Windows PC should be top of the list as Microsoft is finally pulling the plug on Windows 7.

The computer software was released back in 2009 so it has had a solid 10 years of fun. But from January 14 2020, support for Windows 7 will be discontinued. Microsoft says it is doing this in order to focus its investment “on supporting newer technologies and great new experiences.”

Here’s what it means for you and the impact it could have.

Windows 7 end of life: what does it mean?

From January 14, Microsoft will discontinue support for Windows 7. This means any PCs still running the software will no longer receive security updates, software updates, or technical support for any issues.

That means that if you call up Microsoft’s customer service team with a Windows 7 issue, the company will be unable to help you.

If you continue to use a Windows 7 PC after the January end date, the computer will still work however it will become more vulnerable to security risks and viruses.

What should I do?

There are two things you can do. One option is to upgrade to Windows 10. The free upgrade deal ended in July unfortunately but for the cost of £139 you can upgrade to the new software and keep your current PC.

If you have a hard drive smaller than 32GB or a full hard drive then you might need to free up some space on your computer. An external hard drive is a useful place to store files such as photos and documents or take advantage of Microsoft’s OneDrive cloud software. In addition, the Disk Cleanup tool can free up space on your behalf.

The second option is to buy a new PC that already uses Windows 10. Microsoft recommends this option if your computer is more than three years old as more modern devices are faster and more powerful, meaning they can handle the new software more easily.

Upgrade it: Windows 10 laptops and computers

ASUS VivoBook 15

An ideal laptop for those on a budget but don’t want to sacrifice quality. The VivoBook 15 has a full HD LED display and a frameless Nano edge screen so you can see everything clearly. Internally, it’s powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, with 8GB of Ram and 256GB of storage. Battery life could be better however, as it only offers up to 6 hours on a full charge.

£479, currys.co.uk

HP Pavilion

This 23.8 inch desktop computer has a full HD display and a sleek white monitor, whilst inside it is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, handy for using complex editing software, along with 8GB of Ram and 1TB of storage. Don’t forget the inbuilt B&O speakers which make it ideal for watching videos or streaming Netflix.

£599, currys.co.uk

Lenovo IdeaCentre A340-24IWL

An all-rounder for the family, this Lenovo desktop has a rather contemporary appearance with its 23.8-inch full HD screen. The computer is made up of an 8th generation Intel Core i3 Processor with 8GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage plenty for all those family photos.

£599, johnlewis.com

Microsoft Surface 3 Laptop

Heralded as the best laptop Microsoft has made yet. Ideal for the on the move, it weighs a mere 1.25kg and boasts 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage as standard. The battery is amazing too, which Microsoft claims can last nearly a full day when charged.

£899, microsoft.com

HP Envy 13

The HP Envy is a serious contender against Apple’s Macbook. With a 13.3-inch gorilla glass touchscreen to protect from scratches, it also has a fingerprint reader so there’s no need to worry about passwords. Inside the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, along with 8GB of Ram and 512GB of storage at its disposal.

£929, currys.co.uk

By Jack Prescott

What impact could this have?

There’s always a problem when people continue to use outdated tech which is no longer supported as it makes the devices more vulnerable to hacks and scams. In 2017, the global WannaCry cyber attack affected at least 80 out of 236 NHS trusts in part because they were still using Windows XP, which came out in 2001 and received its final update in 2008.

The “WannaCry” attack paralysed computers running Britain’s hospital network, Germany’s national railway and scores of other companies and government agencies around the world (AP)

Raj Samani, Chief Scientist and McAfee Fellow, told the Standard: “By using an unsupported operating system, users expose themselves to cybersecurity risks as Microsoft will no longer resolve security flaws found on the system, provide technical support or issue software updates. Cybercriminals can use this to their advantage by identifying any flaws in the system and potentially accessing consumer’s data and information. As seen previously during the end life of former operating systems, such as Windows XP.”

Following the WannaCry attacks, the UK government signed a new agreement with Microsoft to received patches for all the NHS devices operating XP, along with rights for the NHS to use Windows 7. Many Windows 7 devices were also targeted that hadn’t received the latest security update at the time.

In 2018, the Department of Health and Social Care pledged to spend £150 million to shore up the NHS’s cyber defences following the attack.

As of June 30 last year, just over one million NHS computers were still using Windows 7, something the then-shadow cabinet minister, Jo Platt, who was responsible for cybersecurity called “deeply concerning.”

Whilst you probably can’t control the software the NHS uses, you can ensure your tech and gadgets are protected by updating in the necessary ways.