🔥Window cleaner 'gave late brother's £400k to the poor because sibling didn't want family to get cash'🔥

A window cleaner claims he gave away a £400,000 fortune to the poor and the homeless because it was his late brother’s dying wish to keep the money away from the rest of his family, the High Court heard.

Peter Ivory, 58, of Hendon, says he was following his brother Mick’s instructions as he travelled the country handing out banknotes to “hard-working poor and homeless people” and gave money to dog charities and a school.

He could face jail if he cannot account for the missing cash.

Mr Ivory’s other brothers, Alan and John, and his nephew Michael, have brought High Court proceedings, saying the money should have been split equally between them all.

Peter Ivory outside London’s High Court (Champion News)

The court heard when Mick died aged 61 in November 2018 without making a will, Mr Ivory took control of his home in Wallington, Surrey, as well as his brother’s dog, a lurcher called Lady, and rare Osmond Family memorabilia accumulated by his wife Pat before her death in 2014.

He is said to have received £414,000 of assets from the estate, telling the court he is looking after the dog and donated the memorabilia to an Osmonds fanclub.

Mr Ivory said he sold the property and was left with £367,000 after expenses, which he distributed, including handing cash to “a couple of hundred people” he met on the street.

In court he said: “There’s no money left now… Mick told me to keep it all and, if I couldn’t keep it, to give it away. His whole plan was to make sure they didn’t get it.”

Mick Ivory died in November 2018 (Champion News)

He said he withdrew £150,000 and travelled around with wife Jackie, giving cash to people in need.

“There are a lot of homeless people in Cambridge he was literally giving £50 notes to,” Jackie said outside court.

“There are three or four homeless people around where we live and he gave them a lot. He gave some to dog charities, as Mick and Pat loved dogs as they had no children.”

When challenged in June last year, Mr Ivory claimed Mick “could not bear the thought” of his brother Alan’s wife benefiting, and had “made me promise not to give his well-earned money to the rest of the family”.

Judge Paul Teverson said Mr Ivory denies keeping any money for himself, but Simon Douglas, representing Alan, John and Michael, said there was no hard evidence of Mick’s dying wishes or where the fortune has gone.

“If he has given it away to homeless and hard-working people, he should be in a position to give specific names of people he gave the money to, and provide receipts,” he argued.

Judge Teverson adjourned the case for Mr Ivory to provide a comprehensive account of the distribution of the money, saying he could be jailed if he fails to comply with the order.

“This is not a small sum of money, it is not the type of amount one could expect to see distributed in notes on the street to needy people,” he added.

“The claimants are entitled to know what happened to the money.”