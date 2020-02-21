windfall-stock-market-float-nets-frp-partners-60-million

🔥Windfall stock market float nets FRP partners £60 million🔥

News
John koli0

A London-based insolvency firm that worked on the administration of British luxury brand Aquascutum delivered a £60 million windfall for partners on Friday after launching a stock market float.

FRP Advisory, which worked on the BHS and Patisserie Valerie collapses, will list on the AIM with a £190 million valuation. It is the largest listing on the junior market this year. 

As part of the float, the firm’s top partners including chief exective Geoff Rowley will sell £60 million of shares. 

They will retain 50% of the firm. Fund managers Premier Miton and Liontrust are buying some of the shares. Cenkos is leading the float, which starts trading next month.  

Rowley, 48, and operating chief Jeremy French, 61, founded the firm in 2010 after a management buyout from defunct accounting firm Vantis.

Aquascutum went into administration in 2012 and was later sold for £15 million to Hong Kong’s YGM Trading.

Related Posts

st.-louis-dancer-jamal-green-looking-forward-to-sharing-a-bit-of-jennifer-lopez’s-super-bowl-spotlight

St. Louis dancer Jamal Green looking forward to sharing a bit of Jennifer Lopez’s Super Bowl spotlight

syed
uk-floods:-which-areas-has-the-environment-agency-issued-alerts-and-warnings-for?

🔥UK floods: Which areas has the Environment Agency issued alerts and warnings for?🔥

John koli
complaints-filed-by-trans-activist-jessica-yaniv-deferred-until-$6,000-paid-to-beauty-salons

Complaints filed by trans activist Jessica Yaniv deferred until $6,000 paid to beauty salons

John koli

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *