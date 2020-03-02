🔥Wimbledon College closes after staff member tests positive for coronavirus🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Wimbledon College has announced it will close until March 10 and undergo a deep clean after a member of staff tested positive for coronavirus after travelling to Italy.

The letter said it had been contacted about the case by Public Health England (PHE).

The member of staff was last in school on February 25 and “has not had contact with pupils since the beginning of this half term,” the letter said.

“However, as some staff members are now classed as close contacts of a confirmed case of Covid-19 they are required to self-isolate as a precautionary measure for 14 days,” the letter said.

It said the school must close due to low staff numbers and hopes to reopen on March 10.

