🔥Willie Mullins seeks more gold with star-studded Cheltenham Festival squad🔥

Willie Mullins is reeling off so many star names as he runs through his team for the Cheltenham Festival that it seems possible he might win all 28 races.

Most trainers would cherish a single success at the meeting but there will be some long faces (not just those of the equine variety) at his yard in Closutton, in County Carlow, if he ends the week with such a haul. No man or woman has saddled so many winners at the meeting – 65 and counting – and he is a short price to top the trainer’s table for the seventh time in the past ten years.

What a galaxy of talent the serial Irish champion has at his disposal. Al Boum Photo, Allaho, Appreciate It, Asterion Forlonge, Benie Des Dieux, Billaway, Cash Back, Chacun Pour Soi, Ciel De Neige, Cilaos Emery . . . . all ten are favourites or leading fancies for their respective races. And we’ve not got beyond the Cs.

“I think we have strength in the big races, but probably not strength the whole way across the team,” he says, offering hope to others that he may leave some crumbs in the handicaps. “We’ve got a great chance in the Champion Chase and Gold Cup, we have a good chance in the Champion Hurdle , we have very good chances in all the novice hurdles and chances in the novice chases.”

Mullins is generally more glass half-full than half-empty and this year, unlike in the past, he is free of that wretched monkey on his back. He finally got rid of that unwanted companion last year when Al Boum Photo ended his quest for an elusive Gold Cup after countless near-misses.

In the past 50 years, there have been only two back-to-back winners of chasing’s biggest prize – L’Escargot (1970-71) and Best Mate (2002-2004) – whereas in the same period there have been nine in the Champion Hurdle and eight in the Champion Chase. Evidently, winners have to leave a bit of themselves behind in the Cotswolds but Mullins hopes another light campaign will help Al Boum Photo retain his crown on Friday.

He ran just once before Cheltenham last season – when winning by six lengths at Tramore on New Year’s Day – and this term has had the same prep, with exactly the same result. Best Mate was similarly sparely raced.

“We’ve decided to go with the plan from the previous year, even though it was one we didn’t dream up ourselves,” Mullins admits. “The weather dictated where we went and ran and I just decided to do the same thing. I am probably a creature of habit and when something works, go back, do it again and hope for the best.

“I don’t think it is a tougher Gold Cup – I thought last year’s race was very tough. I don’t know if he is a better horse this year, as I have not pressed many buttons and he is not a horse who advertises himself at home.

“He is going there in good order and in a good frame of mind. Normal improvement should come given his age and everything, and if that happens, he should have a fantastic chance.”

Kemboy gives Mullins a solid second strong but the trainer is worried he may remember his unfortunate first-fence exit in the race last year.

He does not have similar misgivings over the prolific Benie Des Dieux, who had a second Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle success at her mercy when she capsized at the final flight 12 months ago. It remains her only defeat in nine races for the stable.

The nine-year-old, owned by Mullins’ long-term patron in Rich Ricci, subsequently won at Punchestown, followed up in the French Champion Hurdle a fortnight later and was imperious when winning on her return at Gowran in January.

“She is a hell of a mare,” Mullins says. “If she ever went chasing again, she could line up in a Gold Cup any day of the week.”

Benie Des Dieux falls when leading at the final fence (Action Images via Reuters)

Instead, she remains over the smaller obstacles and is heading back to the Mares’ Hurdle. “I would like to go back and get a bit of unfinished business done,” Mullins says. “You are guaranteed softer ground on the first day of the Festival and that is a big plus for her.”

Chacun Por Soi and Faugheen race in the same colours. The former is an exciting new kid on the block who will try and deprive of Altior of a third successive Queen Mother Champion Chase, while the latter could attempt to become the first 12-year-old to win a novice chase at the meeting.

Faugheen won the Champion Hurdle five years ago and his late switch to fences this campaign caused anxiety and consternation within the racing community but the veteran has excelled in the new discipline and, should his connections commit to running him, will arrive on the back of successive Grade 1 wins.

“He is obviously a horse people have great affection for,” Mullins says. “I am rarely moved on a racecourse but that to me was some reception [when he won at Leopardstown last month].

“There is a lot of pressure bringing a horse of that age back, because if the worst happened and he got a bad injury, a lot of that was going to fall back on me. That was the risk I had to take, but I felt the horse was in great form, and he still is in great form. Nowadays, not many horses race past 12 years of age, but a 15-year-old won last month at Navan.

Faugheen won the Champion Hurdle way back in 2015

“We still have Wither Or Which [winner of the 1996 Champion Bumper] out there [in the yard] at 29 years of age. It is a long life for them. I think there is a lot more life in horses than people give them credit for.”

As usual, Mullins will wait until the last moment before deciding exactly which horses runs in what races. He believes novices, in particular, can be versatile regards distance and, where possible, will want stable jockey Paul Townend on his principal players.

Many will look no further than his runners for their bets. And who can blame them.