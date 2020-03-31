🔥Willian wants to stay in the Premier League when Chelsea contract expires with Arsenal and Tottenham linked🔥

Willian wants to remain in the Premier League, even if his contract is not renewed at Chelsea.

The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer, and has been linked with London rivals Arsenal and Tottenham in recent weeks.

As reported by Standard Sport earlier this month, talks between Chelsea and the Brazilian are at an impasse.

Chelsea’s transfer policy dictates that players over 30 are only offered one-year extensions, but Willian is understood to be seeking a longer deal.

And in an interview with ESPN Brazil, Willian outlined his desire to stay in England – whether that is with Chelsea or not.

“My desire is to stay in the Premier League, but I don’t rule out playing in other leagues, no,” he said.

“I’m going to play until the end of the season and see what happens. I’m very used to England.”

Willian – who arrived at Stamford Bridge from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013 – has also been linked with a return to Brazil, with a return to Corinthians the most discussed potential location.

But Willian has ruled out the move, and hopes to continue in Europe where he has played for the last 14 years.

“About Corinthians, everyone asks me this question. Of course, I have affection for the club, I joined there when I was nine, I left when I was 18, I spent most of the time there, I have many friends there, the whole family was a Corinthians player before I played there.

“But today, I don’t think about going back to play. My goal is to continue in Europe.”

“I feel that I am at the peak today,” he added. “We acquire something over the years, and I believe it is the peak of my career, yes.”

Tottenham were close to signing Willian seven years ago before he eventually signed for Chelsea, and move to their rivals would see him reunited with former Blues manager Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho tried to sign Willian while at Manchester United, and the Brazilian has spoken publically before about his affection for his former boss.

Speaking in 2017, he said: “There were a few conversations with my agent. I worked with Mourinho and I became his friend as well.”

“He likes me a lot and I like him a lot as a coach and as a person. He has put his trust in me and in my work, and I was very grateful to him.”