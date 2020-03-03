🔥William and Kate touch down in Ireland for historic three-day visit🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge touched down in Ireland for a historic three-day visit.

William and Kate’s trip is the latest in a series of moves over the last decade intended to improve Anglo-Irish relations.

The British Government – using Prince William and Kate as super ambassadors – have said they want to “build a lasting friendship” with the Republic of Ireland.

William and Kate flew to Dublin Airport on a commercial Aer Lingus flight on Tuesday alongside dozens of residents returning home, business travellers and tourists.

The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat and an Alessandra Rich dress, while the duke wore a suit, and nearby was a large police presence and a motorcade waiting to take the couple to the city centre.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Dublin Airport (PA)

In brilliant winter sunshine they walked down the aircraft’s steps and were greeted by a small group of dignitaries led by Britain’s Ambassador to Ireland Robin Barnett.

William and Kate are expected to sample a pint of Guinness later when they meet leading figures from Irish life.

At the Gravity Bar in the Guinness Storehouse – a major visitor attraction in the Irish capital telling the story of the famous drink – the couple are due to meet a range of people from the creative arts, sport, business and charity sectors.

The pair have visited Northern Ireland twice in recent years but this is their first visit to the Republic of Ireland.

William and Kate at Dublin Airport (@KensingtonRoyal)

In 2011 the Queen made history by becoming the first British royal to make an official visit to the country in 100 years.

Before then Queen’s visit, King George V’s visit in 1911 was the last by a British monarch.

During that century-long gap there were seismic events that strained an already complicated relationship – Irish independence, partition and, in the latter part of the 20th Century, the Troubles.

The 2011 royal visit was seen as a big test of where those neighbourly relations were at.

The Duchess of Cambridge in Ireland (PA)

It will be remembered for the Queen’s symbolic bow at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance, a site dedicated to those who fought for Irish independence.

She also spoke perfect Irish which drew a “wow” from then Irish President Mary McAleese, the visit was deemed a major success.

There may have been protests and a massive security operation but in general the mood was a welcoming one.

Political historian and commentator Dr Éamon Phoenix said it was a turning point in Anglo-Irish relations.

Today William and Kate met President Michael Higgins at his residence – Aras an Uachtarain.

Later they went to the Garden of Remembrance before meeting the outgoing Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

William and Kate are said to be looking forward to building a lasting friendship with the Irish people during their first official visit to the country.