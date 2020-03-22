🔥William and Kate Middleton lead royals in sharing Mother's Day wishes during 'difficult time'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have shared a series of treasured photos to mark Mother’s Day, as they sent wishes to families in Britain at “this difficult time”.

Kate and William shared four photographs on Instagram, including a previously unseen one of the duke and duchess giving George and Princess Charlotte a piggyback.

They also shared one of William and brother Prince Harry as youngsters with their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, and one of Kate as a baby in the arms of her mother, Carole Middleton.

Another image featured a colourful card depicting a yellow vase with flowers, which six-year-old Prince George made for his mother.

Boris Johnson has urged the nation to avoid visiting their parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sharing the pictures on @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account, they wrote: “To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, The Royal Family used its Instagram account to share a black and white image of the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951 with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, holding on to their hats as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding.

On Instagram, a message said the royals were thinking of mothers everywhere on what could be “a different and difficult day”.

The message read: “Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be.

“Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.

“But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special #mothersday.”

Clarence House wished people a Happy Mother’s Day “particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together”.

The post featured an image of a young Prince Charles playing in the Clarence House garden with his mother in 1950.​

The 93-year-old Queen, along with the Duke of Edinburgh, is socially distancing herself at Windsor Castle with a reduced household, having left London on Thursday.

Her eldest son Charles, 71, and the 72-year-old Duchess of Cornwall are reported to have moved from Highgrove in Gloucestershire to Birkhall in Scotland.

Over-70s are more at risk of complications if they catch the Covid-19 illness.​