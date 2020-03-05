🔥William and Kate discuss George and Charlotte's hobbies as Prince tries out juggling in Galway🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have revealed that Prince George is learning the guitar and Princess Charlotte is “very into gymnastics”.

On the final day of their visit to Ireland, Prince William also showed off his juggling skills as the couple watched a cultural showcase at Tribeton, one of Galway’s best-known an Art-Deco buildings, where they were given a taste of some of the acts that will represent the city later this year, which is hosting the European City of Culture.

It will include more than 1,900 events and over 150 projects with local, national, European and international artists. The event will celebrate every aspect of Irish culture, including music, theatre, literature, visual arts, dance, film, architecture and food.

The couple arrived at Tribeton around an hour behind schedule, due to fog in Dubin, with Kate wearing a green dress by Suzannah, with black suede high-heel boots and a black belt with diamante clasp.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge play Hurley in Ireland

On arrival, the couple met Patricia Philben, chief executive of Galway 2020, who accompanied them for the visit showcasing special performances featuring several of Galway 2020’s acts, including Livefeed, a project supporting the city’s youth music scene, Hoops, a youth basketball project, and the Galway community circus, which works with more than 600 diverse young people to advance their social development. “Sorry we’re late,” said William. “We were in the only place in Dublin with fog.”

After being shown a Sea Tamagotchi display of Gaelic words which are falling out of use which William pledged to practice, the couple were treated to a three-minute performance by the band NØÖV, a group of local friends, Conall O’Floinn, 15 and Joe Kelly, 15, both on guitar, Molly Terrins, 15, their singer, Stevie Healy, 14, on drums and Daniel Ryan, 15 on bass guitar.

The band is part of the Livefeed project, which supports young people across Galway to put on musical events and “empower them through music”. They performed their original song, Light Sleeper, which Molly said was “about what keeps you up at night, from anxiety to family problems”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit Ireland (Day 2) – In pictures

“Well done guys, that was amazing” William said, adding to Molly “What a voice”. “You wrote that? You’re really good, awesome.”

The Duchess asked them: “Were you all friends before? When did you all start playing? It has been so interesting hearing all the storytelling over the last couple of days. I wish we could have brought George and Charlotte along, they would have loved it. And George is starting to learn the guitar.”

Next, the couple were introduced to a group of children who take part in the Basketball Ireland “Hoops Project”, which holds tournaments for children of all ages and playing abilities across Galway for the 3×3 “street version” of the game.

The group included Irene Ciobann, 17 plays for the NUIG Mystics Team, Ava Murray, 17 for the Clare Galway team, Sean Lydon, 14 plays for Titans Basketball, Declan Gbinigie, 13 for West Regional Academy, Orla O’Brien, 13 for Clare Galway and Grace O’Brien, 21 for the Special Olympics.

William tried out his juggling skills (PA)

Speaking to Mike Murray, the director of the programme, as the couple watched the group shoot some hoops, William asked: “Does it have a big following in Ireland?” while Kate was keen to know “if as many girls as boys play? Basketball is more fun that netball, isn’t it, because you can run with the ball?

“Did you play?” she asked William, who said: “I played all the time at school, it helps being tall. It’s a great sport, and really keeps your accuracy up. So how did you all get into basketball?”

Gesturing at Mike Murray, Ava told him: “Well, he’s my dad,” which made William laugh: “Aha! So you had no choice but to play! Excellent.”

Next, William and Kate watched a demonstration of tightrope walking on a balancing beam. “Oh my goodness, you’re showing off a bit there,” he told the couple who were balancing on the tightrope. “Want to have a go?” he laughed, gesturing to Kate. “I don’t think I can because of these,” she laughed, pointing at her boots. “How about you?” William joked: “If I tried that, it would be a sack of someone on the floor. But I’ll give juggling a go.”

While chatting to the tightrope walkers after the demonstration, Kate told them: “Charlotte is really into gymnastics, she’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything. It’s so good for their basic skills of balance and co-ordination.” William added: “And their flexibility, it’s really good for their long-term health, isn’t it. We went to watch the Cirque du Soleil recently, it was amazing.”

William and Kate then watched two performers from the Galway Community Circus, juggler Tony Mahon, 31, from Dublin, and Isabela Mello, 26, from Brazil, now based in Galway, who was “handstanding” for the couple.

William impressed with his efforts (PA)

The circus is part funded by the Irish government, local funding, charities, Arts Council and some European funding. It involves around 600 local people aged two to 75 across Galway, to take part in activities.

“It’s great for their self-confidence, community engagement and mental wellbeing,” said Mr Mahon. “Our oldest member is 75 who does the high wire.”

William turned to Kate laughing, as Miss Mello performed a series of handstands, and said: “Give it a go?” Kate rolled her eyes, laughed and politely declined.

William, who said he had done “a bit of juggling” then took three balls, and chatting to the reporters and cameras, joked: “I’ll try this in front of a load of you and flashing cameras, ha! Here goes.”

He then juggled perfectly for around 15 seconds, before deciding to “up the stakes” with a fourth ball, at which point he managed around two juggles before the balls came tumbling down. “Ha! I think I’ll just stick with three,” he said.

Mr Mahon, who has been juggling for 14 years, said he was “very impressed” with William’s skills. “He really exceeded my expectations. Even trying four balls – that’s next level stuff!

“It’s not a huge deal for me having them here, but is nice for them to come and give us a bit of promotion. At the end of the day, William is just another guy, but he’s got some top notch juggling skills.”

Miss Mello said: “Having them here brings a bit of visibility to our projects. Even though they’re “royal” people, it’s good to see them around people who do things in the communities.”

The event ended with a performance by a group of dancing drummers. After the performance, William joked: “Guys, I’m not sure that was loud enough. Seriously brilliant. It’s such an inspiring instrument.”

“Want to try?” asked one of the drummers. “No, I’m good!” said William. “I’ve done my juggling!

William and Kate then made a short journey to King Street to visit a family-owned pub in the city centre, to meet local Galwegians who volunteer to promote the city and its people.