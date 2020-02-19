🔥Will Thor Appear In Guardians 3? Here’s What Chris Pratt Said🔥

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in a fascinating place right now, as we’re currently in the interim period between phases. There are plenty of exciting projects coming down the pipeline from Marvel, including movies and original content on Disney+. One of the most highly anticipated movies is James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy, which was delayed following the director’s brief firing. Fans have been wondering if Thor would appear given the events of Avengers: Endgame, and now Chris Pratt has addressed that question directly.

Thor met the Guardians of the Galaxy in Infinity War, and had some hilarious chemistry with the motley group of heroes. He departed with the group on The Benatar at the end of Endgame, going to places unknown in the cosmos. As such, fans have been hoping that the God of Thunder might have a role in Guardians 3. A journalist recently lamented to Chris Pratt about Thor not appearing in the upcoming threequel, to which the Star-Lord actor said:

How do you know that Thor’s not in Guardians 3? We haven’t shot it yet. He might be in Guardians 3. We don’t know, there’s no definitive yes or no on that.

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of Marvel fans everywhere holding their breaths and crossing their fingers. The fandom desperately wants to see Thor and the Guardians get more screen time, and Chris Pratt seems to have fanned the flames of those hopes with his above comment.

Chris Pratt was asked about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by IGN on the red carpet for his new animated movie Onward. While Chris Pratt likely has an idea whether or not Thor will factor into the upcoming threequel, he’s definitely keeping hope alive for the fans. But as he mentions, James Gunn’s upcoming Marvel blockbuster hasn’t been filmed yet, so nothing is close to being set in stone.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was originally going to be one of the first movies in Phase Three, but James Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios when offensive tweets from a decade ago suddenly resurfaced. This greatly delayed the movie’s production, and freed up its original 2020 release date. And when Gunn took a gig helming The Suicide Squad for DC, it was clear that the wait for Vol. 3 was going to be a significant one.

With Thor: Love and Thunder now arriving in theaters before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, it’s unclear exactly how Endgame’s final scenes are going to be addressed. It might be up to Taika Waititi to write Thor out of The Benatar. And who knows? Maybe the Guardians (minus Gamora) will pop up early in the fourth Thor movie to explain how they separated ways. Only time will tell.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently expected to hit in theaters sometime in 2021, while Thor: Love and Thunder has a concrete release date of November 5th, 2021. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.