🔥Will the federal government declare an emergency over COVID-19? It depends how bad things get🔥

As Canada confronts the worsening COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has hinted his government might declare a federal emergency, giving his cabinet extra powers to battle the pandemic.

“It is a major tool and I can tell you that we already have a lot of tools that allow us to do what we need to do,” said Trudeau, at his Thursday news conference outside Rideau Cottage in Ottawa. “If there are other steps that need to be accomplished and can only be accomplished through invoking the Emergencies Act then we will do so.”

Some experts have been urging the government to invoke the Emergencies Act, while others have shuddered at the idea, which would be an extraordinary step in the government’s response to the crisis.

“We do recognize that the Emergencies Act is an extreme law with certain implications that would also require us to bring back the House of Commons to pass these measures,” said Trudeau.

Whether or not the government invokes those powers depends on how bad the situation gets and how well Canadians are obeying the guidance from public health officials, said Daniel Henstra, a senior fellow at the Centre for International Governance Innovation at the University of Waterloo.

In France, for example, there are now 100,000 police officers roaming the streets because people refused to stop mingling in parks and street corners. Canadians have a high level of trust in their government compared to other countries, so they may be more likely to heed the social distancing recommendations, said Henstra.

The Emergencies Act would allow cabinet to access federal cash quicker, because it could bypass some of the bureaucratic rules around how it is allocated, it would allow the government to prohibit public assembly and it could potentially allow the government to ban domestic travel, for example, by closing highways.

The emergency period would last 90 days, although it can be renewed, and would also trigger an automatic review of the government’s handling of the crisis.



Henstra said local and provincial governments have come to see it as a useful tool to deal with exceptional circumstances and it has lost most of the political stigma associated with declaring an emergency.

“There would be probably more hesitation at the national level though because it’s almost unprecedented,” said Henstra.

Historically, it is also far more likely for provinces and municipalities to declare a state of emergency in Canada, because most of the disasters that occur in the country are localized, like wildfires, flooding or ice storms. Many municipalities and provinces have already declared an emergency to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak, including Ontario, Alberta and Newfoundland and Labrador. The federal Emergencies Act has a provision for public welfare emergencies that cross borders and a pandemic is one of the few crises that would fit that description.

The act was previously called the War Measures Act and it was invoked during both world wars and the October Crisis in 1970, which began with the kidnapping of the British trade commissioner in Montreal by members of the Front de Libération du Québec. The Emergencies Act was created in 1988 and its powers have not been used since the name change.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association has been watching closely and commenting regularly on its website as provincial and municipal governments unveil a host of new rules for Canadians.

Governments need to do a better judge justifying the decisions they are making, said Michael Bryant, the executive director for the CCLA. With cabinet ministers speaking to the media for such long stretches and offering all kinds of advice to Canadians, it can sometimes be unclear what is a law and what is an opinion.

For example, some ministers have urged Canadians to stay home or for stores to shut up shop. That’s a lot different than Newfoundland and Labrador explicitly ordering bars, restaurants and gyms to close and threatening fines for people who break the rules, said Bryant.

Bryant said the government should be releasing the legal justification for every new restriction on Canadians at the same time as it is announced. He praised the government of Newfoundland for releasing the order in council for the new rules announced yesterday.



Looking around the world at countries only a week or two ahead of Canada in infection rates shows the country can expect ever more restrictions as the virus spreads.

Earlier this week, France instituted draconian rules on its citizens, deploying 100,000 police officers to the streets to enforce mobility restrictions. As the country saw deaths starting to spiral, people were still ignoring public safety advice to stay a safe distance from each other and avoid mingling. Checkpoints have been set up to ensure people are only travelling outside to buy groceries, travel to work, exercise or to receive medical care. Those restrictions are in place for two weeks.

Britain is planning “war-time style” measures to combat the virus, including instructing people over the age of 70 to self-isolate, converting hotels into hospitals and asking car manufacturers, weapon-makers and army suppliers to build respirators instead. Thousands of troops are also ready to step in to help with the response when the virus is expected to peak next month.

