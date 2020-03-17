🔥Will Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's May wedding be cancelled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic?🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

It was finally confirmed after some speculation that Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice would marry on May 29th, after announcing their engagement in September.

But the date of the next royal wedding could now be postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Right now, there is no known cure for the virus which has already claimed the lives of 35 Brits with a further 1,336 active cases.

(PA)

On March 12 Professor Chris Witty, England’s Chief Medical Officer, predicted that the peak of coronavirus would fall in 10 to 14 weeks, around the time of Beatrice and Edoardo’s wedding.

The queen has shared a message of support on Commonwealth Day (PA)

Of particular concern would be the Queen, who is 93 and Prince Philip, who is 98. People over 65 are more likely to become seriously ill from the virus while the government advice for those over 70 and in other vulnerable groups is to stay inside and avoid contact with people.

The Royal Family has not yet made any formal statement about changes to the wedding date.

Royal experts previously predicted the ceremony and party would be ‘scaled down’ in the wake of Beatrice’s father Prince Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein and backlash over public spending on Beatrice’s sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

The Royal Family previously confirmed the couple would marry at St James’s Palace with the Queen hosting a garden reception in Buckingham Palace after the ceremony.