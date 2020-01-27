🔥Will New York’s Presidential Primary Matter?🔥

MetroFocus From left to right, host Rafael Pi Roman, analyst Na’ilah Amaru, former NYC Board of Elections president JC Polanco and City Limits’ Murphy on the set of MetroFocus.

For the next week, the 2020 campaign spotlight will focus squarely on Iowa, a state whose population is roughly equivalent to the Bronx and Queens combined.

Then it will shift to New Hampshire, whose populace could fit in Manhattan (assuming all of Manhattan moved somewhere else—say, New Hampshire, where there seems to be some room).

Only then will the larger states of Nevada (February 22) and South Carolina (February 29) get their moments, followed by the multistate sweepstakes of Super Tuesday on March 3.

After that, the race for the Democratic presidential nomination could be all over but for the shouting. The primaries in Michigan, Missouri and Washington on March 10, or the set on March 17 (Arizona, Florida, Illinois and Ohio) could settle anything left unsettled by then. Or perhaps Wisconsin on April 7 will be the last stand.

If, however, somehow, the contest is still unresolved at that date, the mid-Atlantic primary on April 28 could prove decisive. That’s when Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and, yes, New York vote.

On Friday’s MetroFocus, your reporter joined host Rafael Pi Roman, analyst Na’ilah Amaru, former NYC Board of Elections president JC Polanco to size up that possibility and the rest of the race. Navigate to the video below.