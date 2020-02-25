🔥Will John Cena Be Invisible In The Suicide Squad? James Gunn Seriously Answered That Question🔥

It’s probably only a matter of time before John Cena gets the opportunity to play an invisible character. Thanks to his WWE catch phrase “You Can’t See Me” (initially a reference to his speed), the wrestler-cum-actor has spent years as a meme referencing people’s inability to detect him on the visual spectrum, and eventually a filmmaker or studio is going to try and capitalize on it.

If you were hoping that movie would be James Gunn’s upcoming The Suicide Squad, however, you should prepare to be sincerely disappointed as you continue to read this article.

While not much is known about the plot of The Suicide Squad or the characters involved, James Gunn has remained active on social media answering fan’s questions, and it was during a recent bit of online Q&A on Instagram that the writer/director addressed the John Cena invisibility question. Gunn was straight-up asked “Is John Cena Invisible[sic] in SS?” and his answer was a flat:

There hasn’t been any kind of firm confirmation at this point, but it’s been reported that John Cena will actually be playing Peacemaker – one of the many convicts that The Suicide Squad will be bringing together as part of its titular team, battling a foe that has not yet been confirmed.

For those of you who are a bit sad about this news, there is actually still plenty to be happy about in the coming months if you enjoy John Cena and the concept of invisibility as separate entities. Cena, for starters, can not only now be heard voicing a polar bear opposite Robert Downey Jr. in Dolittle, but we are now just a few months away from seeing him grace the big screen in F9 as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto.

As for invisibility, fans will actually be able to see a fun approach to this horrific superpower later this week, as Leigh Whannell’s The Invisible Man is going to start playing in theaters around the country this Friday. And as a bonus, Elizabeth Banks is currently also developing an Invisible Woman movie that could come out in the next couple years.

But for those of you simply waiting for John Cena to actually become invisible… just have patience. It seems too obvious not to develop for a project, and it actually could be great. Provided its made by a filmmaker with proper intentions, a film where John Cena plays himself and starts to become invisible seems like a very watchable story.

As for The Suicide Squad, the DC Extended Universe film is in production now, and has a totally stacked cast that includes not only John Cena, but Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Taika Waititi, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Jai Courtney, Pete Davidson, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Peter Capaldi, and more. The blockbuster is scheduled to hit theaters on August 6, 2021, so keep on the lookout here on CinemaBlend for all of the latest news and behind-the-scenes stories.