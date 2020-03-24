🔥Will.i.am defends Gal Gadot-led Imagine cover and tells critics to 'stop judging'🔥

US musician will.i.am has hit out at critics of the celebrity cover of Imagine organised by Gal Gadot and shared on her Instagram account.

Speaking to Piers Morgan and Charlotte Hawkins via video link on Good Morning Britain, the former Black Eyed Peas member congratulated the stars for their efforts.

Will.i.am was appearing on the show to discuss his new song #Sing4life with U2 singer Bono, which was inspired by videos of Italians singing together from their balconies while in lockdown.

When Morgan asked him about the Imagine video – which Morgan branded “one of the worst ensembles I’ve ever had to endure” – will.i.am took his time to defend the efforts of the celebrities who took part.

“There are lots of musicians out there in the world that can continue to spread awesome positive productive vibes out during these times,” he said. “One thing we cannot do when people are trying to uplift everyone’s spirit is be judging.

“The folks that did the rendition of Imagine, they were trying to do the best thing they can do to lift everybody’s spirits up.

“Right now is not the time to be super critical and judgemental,” he continued. “We’re supposed to entertain, we’re supposed to uplift everyone’s spirits, and I applaud them for their efforts.”

The Imagine cover was criticised upon its release for its cringe factor, with others pointing out the staggering combined wealth of the celebrities taking part.

Speaking about his new song with Bono, will.i.am said he heard Bono post a demo to a group chat he is in and was “moved and inspired by it,” prompting him to add to it and send it back.

#Sing4life also features Jennifer Hudson and Japanese musician Yoshiki.