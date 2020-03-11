🔥Will Hughes hoping Leicester City are next on Watford's list of upsets🔥

Will Hughes is hoping Watford can add Leicester City to their list of upsets at Vicarage Road this season.

Watford have been locked in a relegation battle all season, but they have pulled off some shock results too.

The Hornets beat Manchester United at Vicarage Road back in December, while more recently they defeated Liverpool to end the Reds’ unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Next up for Watford is the visit of high-flying Leicester City on Saturday and Hughes is hoping they can add the Foxes to their list of scalps.

“Going into the last nine, every game is huge now,” the midfielder told Watford’s website.

“We’ll look to win every game, home and away, but the likelihood is that the home form is going to be massively important.

“At home we are capable of anything, as we showed against Liverpool. Our away form has been a bit off-ish lately which is frustrating, but we are a real threat at home and we are keen to keep that going against Leicester.

“The fans play such a big part, especially against Liverpool. After we scored the first goal, they really helped push us through.

“Leicester are a good side and you just have to look at where they are in the league to see that.

“They’ve been really consistent throughout and are on the up after that win over Villa, but they are coming to our place and they know what a difficult game it’s going to be.

“We’ll be doing our best to make it difficult and win the game.”