🔥Will Glastonbury be cancelled because of coronavirus?🔥

It’s the musical highlight of the British summer, and widely regarded as one of the best festivals in the world — but will Glastonbury still go ahead amid all the coronavirus chaos?

The Worthy Farm festival revealed the first big chunk of its humongous line-up last week, with Kendrick Lamar confirmed as the third and final headliner, alongside Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney.

And the rest of the bill was pretty spectacular, too — with FKA Twigs, Gilberto Gil, Charli XCX, Aitch, Kano, Nubya Garcia, Robyn and Thundercat just a few of the names set to make their way to Somerset.

However, in the face of all the uncertainty enveloping the music industry right now — many major gigs and festivals have been postponed in both the UK and beyond — fans are wondering whether Glastonbury can still feasibly run.

“As things stand we are still working hard to deliver our 50th anniversary festival in June,” said Glastonbury’s co-organiser Emily Eavis when unveiling the line-up last week. “We are very proud of the bill that we have put together over the last year or so.”

“No one has a crystal ball to see exactly where we will all be 15 weeks from now, but we are keeping our fingers firmly crossed that it will be here at Worthy Farm for the greatest show on earth.”

So, as far as the organisers are concerned, Glasto is still going to happen. But is it likely?

Professor Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, said on March 12 that he expects the UK to reach the peak of its coronavirus outbreak in about 10 to 14 weeks from that point. That means the height of the outbreak should occur roughly between May 21 and June 18, with the number of new cases then set to reduce.

Glastonbury is due to run from June 24 until June 28. It means the margins are still very tight — and even if the country has passed its peak by then, it still remains very uncertain as to whether a festival as massive as Glastonbury could be properly planned and run with all that’s gone before it.

The answer, then, as to whether Glasto will happen is a very strong maybe. As with much else in these times, we can only wait and see.