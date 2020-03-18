🔥Will Disney’s Jungle Cruise Be Delayed Too? Here’s What The Rock Said🔥

Hollywood has basically closed for business at this stage as concert halls have closed, which isn’t that big a deal since all major theatrical releases have already been shelved for another weeks. Beyond that a lot of, television and film production has closed down because making entertainment simply requires way too many people in a single place. At this time nobody knows just how long this may be going on, and also Dwayne Johnson admits that his next film, Disney’s Jungle Cruise, that is not set for release until late July, might not turn out promptly.

In a recently available Instagram video speaking with fans, Dwayne Johnson answered numerous fan questions regarding his personal life, and the upcoming Black Adam movie, that is being directed by Jaume Collet-Serra. Collet Serra also directed the upcoming Jungle Cruise, so when Johnson briefly mentioned that film’s summer release, it had been accompanied by him up by saying…

Maybe. Hopefully! We’ll see if we’re gonna turn out this summer. Everything depends, we shall continue steadily to gauge our global situation, and we’ll see.

At this true point, movies with previous release dates into May, like Black Widow and Woman in the Window have already been pulled from release with only “to be determined” left within their place. At this stage, nobody really knows just how long social distancing protocols will be in effect, just how long theaters will be closed or just how long studios will hold releases. At this time the very best case scenario is that nothing else gets delayed, but even that only puts things back again to normal in the latter section of May.

A worst case scenario would see film continue being delayed into June or longer, so while seeing Jungle Cruise get taken in late July might seem wild at this time, if we are all still here doing a similar thing in per month or more, it’ll then seem less crazy.

And also if things are back again to normal by June or July as well as earlier, it, needless to say, doesn’t imply that we’re still not likely to see more massive shifts in the release calendar. The ripple aftereffect of the moves we’ve seen, combined with various production delays, could continue for another couple years.

Disney is required to find era dates for Mulan and Black Widow or even more and the simplest way to achieve that is defined them on dates that Disney already is wearing the calendar, so even though we’re all back theaters by July 24, the existing Jungle Cruise release date, it is possible Jungle Cruise could easily get moved and we’ll all be watching Black Widow on that day instead.

At this stage, expect Disney, and all the studios release a revised release calendars once things are back again to some semblance of normal, but until we realize when which will be, it’s all likely to remain in circumstances of flux.