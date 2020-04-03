🔥Will Disney release Black Widow on digital and Disney Plus soon?🔥

“Marvel’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier”..Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) ..Ph: Zade Rosenthal..© 2014 Marvel. All Rights Reserved. Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, Florence Pugh, and David Harbour was set to premiere in theaters on May 1.With the coronavirus pandemic and theaters closing, that release date has been postponed until further notice, according to Variety.If the rumors are to be believed, Disney, which owns Marvel, is now evaluating what to do with Black Widow, along with Mulan, and if it should be released on digital and Disney Plus.With everything going on in the world and how long this situation will last, there seems to be only one right answer: release Black Widow on digital and Disney Plus.It makes sense for studios to release new content right now. I’ve advocated for home releases for a long time. I might be in the minority, but I’d gladly pay $20, or more even, to rent/watch a new movie from the comfort of my home instead of going out to theaters opening weekend.I’d definitely do that for Black Widow, too!This is a very sensitive issue for fans. Marvel fans have been waiting for years and even decades for a Black Widow movie. It’s a shame that this is all happening right now, and fans will not have the ability to go support the cast, crew, and creative team by seeing this movie in a theater anytime soon.Will Black Widow be released on digital and Disney Plus?There’s been so much speculation about this, and no one knows what Disney’s next move will be.There are many, many things up in the air with a movie like this and many factors at play. It could take a little while before Disney makes a move. Disney is in a really tough spot. This movie might have grossed more than $1 billion in the box office.Now, even if they delay the release until after the pandemic is over or at least under control, the world will look vastly different, most likely. Will people go to movies? Will fans have money to spend at the movie theater?I don’t think that’s a great option, really, unless they plan to wait until, like, Christmas or even into 2021. That requires another press and promotional tour, and that costs a lot of money to make that happen.We already saw Disney move up the digital release date for Onward. The movie is also coming to Disney Plus on April 3, many months sooner than it would have been released on the streaming service.What Disney could do is release Black Widow and Mulan on Disney Plus sooner rather than later. First, Disney could roll out a digital release and charge fans $20 to own the film on-demand. Then, shortly after, they could release Black Widow and Mulan released on Disney Plus.In terms of buzz, winning customer loyalty and getting fans even more excited about the streaming service, adding Black Widow and Mulan to Disney Plus a few weeks after the digital release date could be the best decision right now. Millions of people around the world are stuck at home looking for something to watch, and Disney could dominate any and all entertainment news for a week or weekend by releasing these two movies on the streaming service.Everyone will watch; very few people have a reason not to watch right now.More likely than not, Disney will likely hold Black Widow until the COVID-19 pandemic has ended. That’s the most realistic option right now. We’re seeing so many other movies pushed back and delayed, and Disney has invested so much into this movie already. I don’t know if they can afford to just take the digital sales or bump from Disney Plus.I’ll be surprised if Disney releases Black Widow straight to digital and streaming, although I think that’s the right move for fans right now.Black Widow release date on Disney PlusWe know Black Widow will be released on Disney Plus in the future, but we just don’t know when.If Black Widow is pushed back to later this year or even next year, of course, that also means the release date on Disney Plus will likely be delayed, too.Usually, we have to wait about six months from the theatrical release date for the movie to hit the streaming service. With a normal release for Black Widow, we were expecting we’d have to wait until Thanksgiving or Christmas before we saw the movie on Disney Plus.Since we might not see Black Widow until later this year or next year, it seems like the most likely scenario would be the Black Widow release date on Disney Plus would be sometime in 2021.If things go the digital route, Disney will release the film on digital on May 1. I’m sure it will be a massive success, and they will be able to make some money from digital sales. It won’t be as much as it would have in theaters, obviously, but these are tough times.If that happens, we can expect in June or July, Disney could roll out Black Widow on Disney Plus. That’s one way Disney could still make some money in sales from the movie.Disney could also go another route with this, as well.We’ve already seen Disney press fast-forward on the gap between theatrical release and Disney Plus release for Frozen 2 and Onward. If Disney goes with a similar plan for Black Widow, it could be released on Disney Plus sometime in May 2020. That’s probably the best case scenario for those hoping to see this movie soon.It will be really interesting to see how this plays out. We’ve seen other studios go directly to digital releases in the last few weeks, while other movies have been pushed back until next year or indefinitely in some cases. There’s a lot of volatility in the entertainment industry right now, and I don’t think anyone knows how this situation will play out and end.We’ll let you know if we hear more about the Black Widow release date on Disney Plus! Stay tuned!