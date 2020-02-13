Wildwood man went to hotel for sex with child, found police instead, charges say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A Wildwood man was charged Tuesday with attempting to lure a 14-year-old girl to a hotel to have sex with the child.Jason Dipner, 40, of the 200 block of Harbour Pointe Drive, was charged with one count of enticement of a child younger than 15.Charging documents said Dipner in September responded to a posting on a cellphone app from a detective pretending to be the mother of a 14-year-old girl. Dipner sent text messages to the officer indicating he wanted to have sex with the girl and agreed to meet at a hotel.”I also masqueraded as the fourteen-year-old female, and the defendant sent me multiple sexually explicit text messages,” St. Louis County Detective Adam Kavanaugh wrote in court documents.Dipner was arrested Oct. 16 after going to a Brentwood hotel for sex with the teen, according to the charges.No lawyer was listed in court records for Dipner. His bail was set at $30,000. If released from jail, the court requires him to be monitored via GPS and to have no contact with minors except for supervised contact with his own children, court documents said. His internet access would also be monitored.

Ajla Zekan, 21, allegedly stabbed the cab driver approximately 11 times without any warning, according to court documents..

More than a dozen felony counts were dismissed against Marquise Henderson in a case that’s over three years old. Prosecutors say they intend to refile.

James Kempf shot himself in woods in the Ozarks as police approached his makeshift bed made of foil, foam board and a green tarp. The property owner said Kempf was a good friend driven crazy in a child-custody fight.

Marlon J. Hall is accused of involuntary manslaughter and other charges after his girlfriend, a passenger in the car, miscarried.

Allegations in a Missouri lawsuit shed light on how some jail officials use restraint chairs, which have been linked to dozens of deaths.

The suit by a Texas man claimed that a Pevely police officer seized his cellphone and threatened him with arrest as he was filming a traffic stop.

The shooting happened near the Riverview Boulevard exit on I-70 on Wednesday night.

A victim told police that when she was 15, she started talking with Michael Bakale on mobile apps Whisper and Snapchat.

Mary Ann Gibson inflated her company’s cash flow figures to keep a line of credit. The bank lost $2.5 million when her company failed.

Jaren J. Harvey, 18, and Julian L. Alexander, 18, each has been charged with murder in the shooting last week of Dexter Byrd, 19.

Jason Dipner was charged Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, with enticement of a child.