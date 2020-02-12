🔥Wildlife Photographer of the Year: Perfectly-timed snap of mice fighting on tube platform wins prize🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

A perfectly-timed photograph of two mice fighting on a London Underground platform has won the publicly voted category at the 2019 Wildlife Photographer of the Year Awards.

Sam Rowley’s unusual image, Station Squabble, picked up the Lumix People’s Choice Award after 28,000 people voted from a shortlist of 25.

The shot was selected by public vote from a shortlist of 25, whittled down from 48,000 entries to the 2019 competition.

Director of the Natural History Museum Michael Dixon said: “Sam’s image provides a fascinating glimpse into how wildlife functions in a human-dominated environment. The mice’s behaviour is sculpted by our daily routine, the transport we use and the food we discard.

“This image reminds us that while we may wander past it every day, humans are inherently intertwined with the nature that is on our doorstep – I hope it inspires people to think about and value this relationship more.”

Four other photographs were also highly commended for the award, including Aaron Gekoski’s image of an exploited orangutan, Michel Zoghzhogi’s jaguar and her cub catching a huge snake, Martin Buzora’s picture of a baby black rhino with a conservation ranger and Francis De Andres’s group shot of a herd of white arctic reindeer.

The main competition was won in October by an image of a surprised marmot and a Tibetan fox.

These pictures will be on display in the Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition at the Natural History Museum until May 31.